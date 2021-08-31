Bears Twitter sees Mac Jones starting, frustrated with Matt Nagy

Michael Allardyce
·3 min read
Bears Twitter wishes Matt Nagy was more like Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New England Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton, and rookie Mac Jones will start.

And this has Chicago Bears fans livid.

They've been frustrated that head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have stuck to their guns, insisting Andy Dalton is the starter.

Fans and pundits have been clamoring for the Bears to start rookie Justin Fields after outplaying Dalton during the preseason. After the preseason finale, our own Bears Insider Adam Hoge said Fields is ready to start.

And now fans and beat reporters are seeing Belichick make a bold move, starting a rookie over a veteran and are wondering why Nagy isn't doing the same.

At least some reporters are trying to curb the storyline.

We still have to wait and see when Fields will start.

