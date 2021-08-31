Bears Twitter sees Mac Jones starting, frustrated with Matt Nagy

Bears Twitter wishes Matt Nagy was more like Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New England Patriots cut quarterback Cam Newton, and rookie Mac Jones will start.

And this has Chicago Bears fans livid.

They've been frustrated that head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have stuck to their guns, insisting Andy Dalton is the starter.

Fans and pundits have been clamoring for the Bears to start rookie Justin Fields after outplaying Dalton during the preseason. After the preseason finale, our own Bears Insider Adam Hoge said Fields is ready to start.

And now fans and beat reporters are seeing Belichick make a bold move, starting a rookie over a veteran and are wondering why Nagy isn't doing the same.

Matt Nagy would’ve started Cam 17 games this year because that was the plan and you never change plans no matter what — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 31, 2021

This is why you don’t promise your veteran free agent quarterback that he’ll get to start Week 1 no matter what



Plans change https://t.co/UaLvUMuWz2 — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 31, 2021

Mac Jones caused Bill Belichick to release Cam Newton while Matt Nagy sticks to a predetermined plan to start Andy Freakin Dalton over Justin Fields. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) August 31, 2021

It’s okay for a team to admit their rookie QB is better than their veteran. The Patriots weren’t afraid and cut Cam Newton. The #Bears are still starting Andy Dalton.



Generally, if you’re doing something the exact opposite of Bill Belichick, you’re probably doing it wrong. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 31, 2021

The juxtaposition of the greatest coach in NFL history feeling comfortable starting Mac Jones in Week 1 with what’s happening with the Bears is … it’s definitely something. I don’t know what, exactly, but it’s … something. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 31, 2021

If Bill Belichick can start Mac Jones — Matt Nagy can start Justin Fields. — Dave (@runbackdave) August 31, 2021

This is the difference between Belichick and Matt Nagy. Mac Jones no where near better than Justin Fields. But yet Fields sits cause of a promise to a average QB and Jones starts cause his coach is The Emperor from Star Wars — Big DAVE (@BawlSports) August 31, 2021

Bill Belichick is willing to not only start Mac Jones, but release Cam Newton.



Matt Nagy is starting Andy Dalton while calling Justin Fields his “scout team” quarterback. — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) August 31, 2021

The difference between Matt Nagy and Bill Belichick this morning….



Scared money don’t make money. — Jonas Gray Sr. (@jgray_ND25) August 31, 2021

Matt Nagy is so focused on following the Andy Reid model that he hasn’t realized he should be following the Bill Belichick model. #Bears — BB Wackadoo! #BB23 (@JakePauletto) August 31, 2021

At least some reporters are trying to curb the storyline.

Jesus, #Bears Twitter.

Not every move around the NFL is some referendum about Andy Dalton.

Cam Newton isn’t vaccinated and had to miss 4 practices because of a testing issue while he was supposed to be fighting for a starting job. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 31, 2021

We still have to wait and see when Fields will start.

