Bears Twitter reacts to Tyson Bagent’s performance vs. Bills

The Tyson Bagent Show continued into Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills, where the Bears rookie appeared to all but secure the backup quarterback job — or at the very least, a roster spot.

Bagent was the backup quarterback for Saturday’s game, where he closed out his impressive preseason. While the boxscore won’t show it — he completed 7-of-14 for 43 yards with an interception for a 26.8 passer rating — Bagent shined in this third preseason action.

Bagent looked poised and confident in a pocket that was consistently collapsing, and he made some nice throws — including a few that were dropped, like a touchdown by tight end Stephen Carlson.

While Bagent isn’t exactly known for his rushing ability, he made some plays with his legs. Bagent had seven carries for 23 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Following Bagent’s action against the Bills, NFL Twitter chimed in with different reactions — where there was an unanimous reaction that Bagent earned the QB2 job. Here’s a look at what fans were saying on Saturday:

Tyson Bagent is The First QB off the Bench …. I think we got our backup — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 26, 2023

There’s no argument for Tyson Bagent to not be QB2 for the #Bears. He’s easily been the best of their backups this preseason. This kid is the truth. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 26, 2023

I thought Tyson Bagent should've came back out to start the 2nd half last preseason game vs the Colts. Today, he did. I find that telling. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 26, 2023

MANIA STRIKES Tyson Bagent caps off a 42 yard drive with an 8 yard TD run. Closing statement, your honor. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent playing into the 3rd quarter is a huge statement. He's on the 53-man roster. Now, he's trying to prove he's the best option for the back-up job. — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent just won the QB2 job. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 26, 2023

Rookie QB Tyson Bagent rushes in the ball for a Chicago #Bears touchdown. Caps off the score with a “Soldier Field Skip” into the stands. Tyson Bagent looks to be transitioning into QB2 for the Windy City hopeful. pic.twitter.com/qfY4J3uYdP — Frank Grizzly (@FrankGrizzly) August 26, 2023

Folks, Tyson Bagent has done it again. This time an 8-yard touchdown run. He does have some savvy when things break down. Bills 14, Bears 10 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent is better than Jordan Love — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent deserves to be on the Chicago Bears 53-man roster. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 26, 2023

Lead blocker Tyson Bagent works out for the #Bears! Hook some of this goofy trick-play shenanigans right into my veins. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent’s playing time all but confirms he’s making the #DaBears final roster. There’s no way they’d give the rest of the league this much tape if they wanted to stash him on the practice squad. He’s a Bear. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent with a block on the reverse! IS THERE ANYTHING THIS KID CAN'T DO? — 2nd City Gridiron (@2ndCityGridiron) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent should be #DaBears QB2. What is the point of the preseason if you can’t earn things based on your play? — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent is QB2. That’s the tweet. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 26, 2023

Why are they still arguing that PJ Walker is QB2 and not Tyson Bagent? Experience is all well and good, but Bagent is a better QB. — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) August 26, 2023

Good throws back-to-back from Tyson Bagent. The deep crosser hit Webster in stride before a killer hit from the Bills defender, and that last throw was a dot in a collapsing pocket. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent with a dime in the middle of the field but a diving Stephen Carlson couldn’t bring it down. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent is making it really hard for the #Bears to not make him their QB2 — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent's pocket presense is easily his most impressive trait. Natural feel for him, in a pocket that is constantly falling apart today — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 26, 2023

Don't sleep on the athlete that is Tyson Bagent. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 26, 2023

Will be surprised if Tyson Bagent end up the backup to Justin Fields in Chicago. Great signing and another instance of absurdity that a prospect doesn't get drafted or drafted sooner.#BearDown #DaBears — Niel Stopczynski 🎙️ (@nielstopczynski) August 26, 2023

Bagent’s pocket awareness is next level. Maneuvering around this consistently collapsing pocket very well — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent is a really, really cool story and he’s had himself an absolute day today pic.twitter.com/U60RtCEe0P — Andrew Steele (@andrewsteeled) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent looks like the No. 2 for the Bears and I’m more than good with that if it ends up the case. — ErnestJ.Shepard (@ernestshepard) August 26, 2023

This game is an interesting case study for why, while fun to keep track of, passer rating is a flawed statistic. I think Tyson Bagent has looked pretty sharp today, for the most part. His only ding has been the INT. Other than that, a-ok. But because of that, his rating is 8.3 — Matt (Taylor's Version) (@SincerelyMatt26) August 26, 2023

The Tyson Bagent hype train has become a rollercoaster of emotion. Bagent throws perhaps the best throw we've seen today over the middle but Stephen Carlson can't hold on in the end zone. Crowd was hyped and then… Bagent threw an interception. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 26, 2023

I love that the #Bears are giving Tyson Bagent an extended period of work — you’re evaluating PJ Walker off his NFL tape anyways, so let Bagent make his case over multiple drives. Also, IF Bagent is going to make the roster, you’d want him to be as experienced as possible 👀 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 26, 2023

Tyson Bagent earned his roster spot on the Chicago Bears. — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) August 26, 2023

