Bears Twitter reacts to Tyson Bagent’s performance vs. Bills

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The Tyson Bagent Show continued into Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills, where the Bears rookie appeared to all but secure the backup quarterback job — or at the very least, a roster spot.

Bagent was the backup quarterback for Saturday’s game, where he closed out his impressive preseason. While the boxscore won’t show it — he completed 7-of-14 for 43 yards with an interception for a 26.8 passer rating — Bagent shined in this third preseason action.

Bagent looked poised and confident in a pocket that was consistently collapsing, and he made some nice throws — including a few that were dropped, like a touchdown by tight end Stephen Carlson.

While Bagent isn’t exactly known for his rushing ability, he made some plays with his legs. Bagent had seven carries for 23 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Following Bagent’s action against the Bills, NFL Twitter chimed in with different reactions — where there was an unanimous reaction that Bagent earned the QB2 job. Here’s a look at what fans were saying on Saturday:

