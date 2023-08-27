Bears Twitter reacts to surprise cut of QB P.J. Walker

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read
The Chicago Bears have started to make roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which includes the surprising release of quarterback P.J. Walker.

Walker, who signed a two-year deal this offseason, was expected to serve as Justin Fields’ backup this season. But Walker notably struggled during training camp and the preseason.

It certainly didn’t help that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent shined with his opportunities, and he seems in line to serve as Fields’ backup heading into the season. Although, it’ll be interesting to see if Chicago elects to carry a third quarterback in Nathan Peterman or simply roll with Fields and Bagent.

As you can imagine, Bears fans had plenty to say about Walker’s release and what that means for Bagent as QB2. Safe to say, this move didn’t come as a complete shock. The writing has been on the wall for a couple of weeks.

Here’s how Bears Twitter reacted to the surprising release of Walker:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire