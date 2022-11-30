Bears Twitter reacts to the sobering news of Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney’s season-ending injuries

Brendan Sugrue
The Chicago Bears saw safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, two of their key players, leave the field during their 31-10 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday due to injuries and now the worst has been confirmed. Both players have been placed on injured reserve and are expected to miss the season.

Jackson, who has had a renaissance season for the Bears, reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury while Mooney, the team’s top wideout, will require surgery to repair his ankle. Jackson leads the team in tackles and interceptions, while Mooney has the most catches and yards of any Bears receiver this year.

The news wasn’t much of a surprise for Bears fans, but it was still another blow to a disappointing season.

