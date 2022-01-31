Bears Twitter reacts to Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus introductory press conference

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus met with the Chicago media for the first time during an introductory press conference on Monday morning.

Poles and Eberflus might share the same first name as the previous regime of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, but their press conference proved that they’re anything but similar to their predecessors.

Both Poles and Eberflus addressed some important questions in regards to building a roster, the plan on offense, the development of Justin Fields and the outlook for this franchise moving forward.

While there will be plenty of discussion about “winning” or “losing” a press conference, there’s no way to know for sure whether Poles and Eberflus will succeed or flame out. After all, Nagy was said to have won his introductory press conference. And we all saw how that worked out.

Still, Bears fans are feeling cautiously optimistic about the direction of this franchise.

Here’s how Bears Twitter reacted to the introduction of Poles and Eberflus:

https://twitter.com/ChiRuxinBGO/status/1488199327612813321?s=20&t=fmfxFv-qvkCgaDrCV_peJA

https://twitter.com/chifanpatt2/status/1488214237206003725?s=20&t=fmfxFv-qvkCgaDrCV_peJA

