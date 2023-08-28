Bears Twitter reacts to the release of OL Alex Leatherwood

Another Chicago Bear is hitting the market ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. The Bears announced they are waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first with the news. Leatherwood was drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders as the team’s future right tackle. He struggled mightily throughout his rookie season, and a poor 2022 preseason led to his release from the Raiders.

The Bears put in a claim for Leatherwood, hoping to get something out of the former Alabama standout, but he missed the first half of the season due to mononucleosis. He saw action in just four games near the end of the season, with mixed results. Leatherwood spent much of the 2023 offseason at guard and had moments during the preseason, but not enough to guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster. Leatherwood, who carries a $4.5 million dead cap hit, will now look for his third team in as many seasons. The news came on the heels of the Bears releasing backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

Given the Bears have question marks on the offensive line with Teven Jenkins out for multiple weeks and Nate Davis missing much of camp, seeing Leatherwood cut has Bears fans somewhat surprised. Here is how Bears Twitter reacted to the move.

