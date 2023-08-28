Bears Twitter reacts to the release of OL Alex Leatherwood

Another Chicago Bear is hitting the market ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline. The Bears announced they are waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first with the news. Leatherwood was drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders as the team’s future right tackle. He struggled mightily throughout his rookie season, and a poor 2022 preseason led to his release from the Raiders.

The Bears put in a claim for Leatherwood, hoping to get something out of the former Alabama standout, but he missed the first half of the season due to mononucleosis. He saw action in just four games near the end of the season, with mixed results. Leatherwood spent much of the 2023 offseason at guard and had moments during the preseason, but not enough to guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster. Leatherwood, who carries a $4.5 million dead cap hit, will now look for his third team in as many seasons. The news came on the heels of the Bears releasing backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

Given the Bears have question marks on the offensive line with Teven Jenkins out for multiple weeks and Nate Davis missing much of camp, seeing Leatherwood cut has Bears fans somewhat surprised. Here is how Bears Twitter reacted to the move.

Wish him the best, I wonder if the Bears will claim any other interior o-linemen that get released in the coming days https://t.co/qO6o4wjjSi — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 27, 2023

I still think claiming him was a good gamble for the Bears. Just didn’t work out and they moved on without trying to force it https://t.co/lqX7P0VT10 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 27, 2023

Some have been praising Leatherwood but he has struggled mightily. Will also say the tweet is true yet misleading. Yes he was a former 1st round pick but #DaBears got him off waivers as a reclamation project. https://t.co/mqyLOW6k3x — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) August 27, 2023

Poles either must have a plan on the waiver wire OR they feel good about the health and depth of the unit https://t.co/CcPvNywKn4 — EJ 🇺🇸 (@itsmine49) August 27, 2023

Alex Leatherwood flashed some strengths at guard this past game. The former first-round pick will most likely catch on quickly elsewhere. The #Bears will need to add depth to the interior of their offensive line. #NFL https://t.co/u4KN8oOv7J pic.twitter.com/4NBBUE8sVr — Frank Grizzly (@FrankGrizzly) August 27, 2023

Wow. That’s a surprising cut. Still have to pay him +$4M 😬 https://t.co/7W6nBqdqTx — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 27, 2023

Thought they liked him https://t.co/GN4CjIW7Yg — Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) August 27, 2023

2 cuts I didn’t see coming at all. #Bears are going to go crazy with waiver claims aren’t they? https://t.co/6xIj73vLp9 — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) August 27, 2023

Weird. Thought he’s been decent and we need O-Line depth https://t.co/CVhjdrwftK — Alex 🐻⬇️ “YAC MERCHANT” (@ChiSportsAlex) August 27, 2023

This is very surprising considering the state of the offensive line https://t.co/paoYE153d2 — Balakay (@Balakay) August 27, 2023

There goes Leatherwood. I think Ryan Poles DEFINITELY gets active on the waiver wire for interior OL help. #DaBears https://t.co/Sih6hHkMZF — Jaybills Games🐻⬇️ (@JaybillsGames) August 27, 2023

Bears letting him go with the limited depth we have at OL is surprising https://t.co/7kl2wyCoiQ — W$Μ (@blackgodwayne) August 27, 2023

If I had to guess, the Bears either: A) Think a waiver claim is coming and want the room on the 53 B) More likely, they simply weren't happy with Leatherwood's footwork and balance, which were all over the place Alex has natural power, but this offense prioritizes mobility. https://t.co/jk6tgCVjq1 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 27, 2023

Alex Leatherwood was a good player for the #Bears to take a shot on when he hit waivers last year. A young first-round OL is a good low-risk add for a team that needed OL help. That said, he didn’t show much last year or this preseason, so the cut makes sense. Wish him the best. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 28, 2023

Alex Leatherwood is a bit surprising, but with how much Ja'Tyre Carter has outplayed him and how much we NEED another center The writing was on the wall. Maybe this means Kramer healthy?? https://t.co/3v0qXvDE7l — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 27, 2023

#Bears saying “to hell with the dead money” with their first 2 cuts. Leatherwood will account for over $4.5M in dead cap. https://t.co/ysLwzcO5hd — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 27, 2023

The Leatherwood excitement will now cease. https://t.co/nqrEyKuNnc — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) August 27, 2023

Leatherwood was absolutely worth the gamble last year for a team with nothing to lose. Not the Bears fault they couldn't fix him. Glad he's not guaranteed a roster spot just cuz of his salary — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) August 27, 2023

Leatherwood has the massive frame, but is too weak with his hands. Shame he couldn't work out. https://t.co/ljEhQxOSTv — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) August 28, 2023

Wonder how much being first in the waiver claim order went into #DaBears being like I know we are thin at OL depth but there has to be something better out there than Alex Leatherwood. — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) August 28, 2023

Gotta admit I’m not a big Alex Leatherwood fan but still surprised he got cut. I think he either comes back once Teven goes on IR, if he does. Or ends up on PS. — PABearsfan (@bearsfan_pa) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire