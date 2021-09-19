Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields assuming QB1 for injured Andy Dalton

Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields era beginning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quarterback Andy Dalton hurt his knee running out of bounds in the first half and Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields played the majority of the rest of the game, including the entire second half.

While it hasn't been made official, it looks like the Justin Fields era might be underway in Chicago.

It wasn't the most stellar of debuts, there were some issues, including false start penalties and an interception. Fields finished 6-of-13 for 60 yards.

But there were also some flashes of what Fields brings to the table. There was a dime to Allen Robinson in the end zone for a score that would've been the final nail in the coffin, but it went right through A-Rob's hands.

So what does Twitter think?

Justin Fields QB1. Make it official. Thanks. — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) September 19, 2021

The stats won’t show it but Justin Fields is ready.



Give him all the reps in practice. Let him build connections with the first team. He’s gonna make mistakes. I mean look at Zach Wilson, he threw 4 picks today.



Also, Nagy has to give up play-calling. Let Bill Lazor takeover. — dave (@runbackdave) September 19, 2021

The stats only show what didn’t happen today. Justin fields got a great amount of reps today… mistakes were there. Build the offense around him, play to his strengths and the bears will be just fine. — Carl Chanda (@CL71_C) September 19, 2021

Do you guys not see how hyped up Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney are after catching the ball from Justin Fields?



Stop lying to yourself people, this is Justin Field's team



The players are hyped, the offense looks alive, let the Justin Fields era begin



We have been ready🐻🔽 pic.twitter.com/hjFHz8BKW1 — Swiftizm (@SwiftizmTTV) September 19, 2021

Fields looks awesome — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) September 19, 2021

People are going to put way too much stock into Justin Fields’ numbers today.



Let’s see how he looks with a full week of real prep & him starting the game (assuming he does in Week 3).



Enjoy the win! The future (might) finally be here. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) September 19, 2021

Looks like fans saw enough to push all their chips in on Fields sooner rather than later.

