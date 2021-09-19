Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields assuming QB1 for injured Andy Dalton

Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields era beginning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quarterback Andy Dalton hurt his knee running out of bounds in the first half and Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields played the majority of the rest of the game, including the entire second half.

While it hasn't been made official, it looks like the Justin Fields era might be underway in Chicago.

It wasn't the most stellar of debuts, there were some issues, including false start penalties and an interception. Fields finished 6-of-13 for 60 yards.

But there were also some flashes of what Fields brings to the table. There was a dime to Allen Robinson in the end zone for a score that would've been the final nail in the coffin, but it went right through A-Rob's hands.

So what does Twitter think?

Looks like fans saw enough to push all their chips in on Fields sooner rather than later.

