Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields’ performance vs. Bills

After not playing in the second preseason game, Bears quarterback Justin Fields saw action in the team’s first three series in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills.

It was a rough start for Chicago’s offense, which went three-and-out on consecutive drives for a net gain of two yards. Fields was 0-for-3 during those two series.

The offense did show some life on the third series, which included a completion to wide receiver DJ Moore for 40 yards. Unfortunately, a penalty in the red zone derailed things, and Tyson Bagent took over for Fields after he was hit on one play. Not worth risking Fields’ health in a preseason game.

It’s worth noting the Bears were without three starting offensive linemen — Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright. Braxton Jones and Cody Whitehair saw action while Fields was out there. Not to mention, they were running a vanilla offense.

Fields finished 2-of-6 for 51 yards, including that 40-yard completion to Moore.

Following Fields’ limited action against the Bills, NFL Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans were saying on Saturday:

Justin Fields has thrown his first incompletion of the preseason. Sound the alarm guys. It’s over. We’re toast. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields hasn't taken off much, if at all, this whole preseason & Training Camp. Which is why I always said, the offense were watching wasn't a true representation of what the offense actually will be. When Fields is a threat to run, he opens EVERYTHING up. Game changer. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 26, 2023

THE JUSTIN FIELDS TO D.J. MOORE CONNECTION IS LEGIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qp9SpTEuIo — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 26, 2023

Felt like Fields looked more decisive on that 3rd drive than he did on the first two. The (incomplete) slot fade to Mooney looked like it came out on-time, though the placement has to change. The Moore throw was solid. Got pulled on a 1st & 10. Rust? Getting warm? You tell me🤷‍♂️ — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 26, 2023

Gotta say I don’t understand the thought process of taking Justin Fields out in the middle of the drive at all — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) August 26, 2023

YAC merchant Justin Fields — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 26, 2023

It seems like the Bears' coaching staff didn't want to take any more chances with Justin Fields after he took a shot on a screen pass. He finished 2-of-6 for 51 yards in the preseason finale. Tyson Bagent is the second quarterback in for Chicago's offense. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 26, 2023

It looked like Justin Fields left the pocket too early on that 3rd down scramble. Didn't appear as though any of the offensive linemen had been beaten yet, watching it live. Need to see the all-22 to see what he was seeing downfield, though. Seemed like he had nowhere to go — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) August 26, 2023

Might’ve been forgotten with the big DJ Moore gain, but this scramble was a good rep for Justin Fields. Went through his progressions and couldn’t find an open man, so he climbed the pocket calmly instead of scrambling outside and got into space. #Bears pic.twitter.com/w2zzv9dTcP — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 26, 2023

Khalil Herbert has got to catch those, good pass by Justin Fields through traffic. Fields clearly still looking like he’s lacking options out there. We need to get some more guys healthy by Week 1. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 26, 2023

Jordan Love 4 YPA against backup Seahawks defense. 🤣🤣 Justin Fields 9 YPA and the all important AIR YARDS against the Bills starters. 🔥🔥 Levels to this game pic.twitter.com/MEAUfoLVIe — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields energy is now fully focused on beating the Packers Sept 10th. After the final dress rehearsal how confident are you the Bears will win week 1? #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 26, 2023

Things that make me happy: A perfect 1 – 2 punch (see what I did there? 😆) for my Chicago Bears! 👊 DJ Moore making plays after the catch from Justin Fields. #BearDown #DaBears pic.twitter.com/bDoCwdI0q7 — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) August 26, 2023

Look how Justin Fields finds this throwing window though 🤌🤌🤌 https://t.co/l739Ui3Egl — Wyatt 🥃 (@WyattB_FF) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields didn’t have the best day, his accuracy was not there today, but he never put the ball in harms way so it wasn’t all bad. At the end of the day it’s preseason so who the hell cares. Onto the Packers and week 1. — ryan maye (@ryanolsonn) August 26, 2023

The explosive play potential between Justin Fields + DJ Moore was the only thing we knew was incoming. Both profiles expressed it. Fields high rate of deep attempts and Moores career deployment. The volume and efficiency remain the biggest questions. — Nate Liss (@AnOutragedJew) August 26, 2023

Great play from Justin Fields to DJ Moore. Really good blocking up front from D’Onta Foreman and Doug Kramer to pick up the blitzing linebacker. I wish Justin was a tick earlier and a bit higher with his throw. But tough to complain on a big gain like that. pic.twitter.com/s6a8Hmkiua — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 26, 2023

I’ll have to watch the game once NFL Plus has it but the radio call did have sounding like Justin Fields was, well, bad. Still preseason so nothing to say let’s pull the cord and move on. Man, work on the simple throws Justin, the simple throws & he will be 10x better#DaBears — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) August 26, 2023

I want Justin Fields to be a thing. All of Chicago, Fantasy Football and beyond want him to be a thing. What I saw today has me worried. Still holding the ball too long, not leading receivers to openings. Things he has to do to take that next step #Bears #fields — Jon Shap (@radioshap27) August 26, 2023

Anybody thinking Justin Fields won't run for 1,000 yards again, if healthy, has another thing coming. Yes, they have skill around him to help carry the load. But while the offense is still building chemistry together this season, Justin is gonna have to do it himself at times. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 26, 2023

Justin fields is so fun to watch. Man I need football back. I’ve watched so much pre season — Geoffrey_docket (@frizzaud) August 26, 2023

Justin fields got hit and the bears was like nah 🤣🤣🤣… I respect it — Bears SB champs (@m_siff) August 26, 2023

Since the first preseason game, people keep using all this Bears YAC as a way to bash Justin Fields, but it could not be more of a positive for him. The Bears were the worst team in the NFL at YAC last year. Fields had to do literally everything himself. pic.twitter.com/rzzwksafmA — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) August 26, 2023

Just spitballing here, but maybe Justin Fields preseason running plays can stop being a thing now. — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields really found his Alpha 🥺 pic.twitter.com/i62x4Q8Cwi — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) August 26, 2023

So… The entire bears offense is essentially 1. hit DJ Moore within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and hope he can break one loose 2. Let Justin Fields scramble and hope something cool happens 3. Chaos — Chugs (@ChugDeezNutz) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields still got some work to do and that's okay . But it's time to lock in 😤 — R.I.P. Papa G (@AlreadyTakin_20) August 26, 2023

Me watching Justin Fields run for a first down: Alright great some yardage get this offense moving. Me seconds later through clenched teeth: Ok no need to be reckless out there and get hurt in the preseason. Jesus Christ. #Bears #BearDown — Niko&ChrisPostGame (@NandCBearsCast) August 26, 2023

What’s up with Justin Fields accuracy today — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) August 26, 2023

Justin Fields not being able to throw is starting to concern me. #Bears — Carter Time (@JLcarter74) August 26, 2023

DJ Moore was a god send for the Bears and Justin Fields…Bears should be able to produce consistently offensive — Money Mike (@MrColes5) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire