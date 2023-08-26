Bears Twitter reacts to Justin Fields’ performance vs. Bills

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read
After not playing in the second preseason game, Bears quarterback Justin Fields saw action in the team’s first three series in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Bills.

It was a rough start for Chicago’s offense, which went three-and-out on consecutive drives for a net gain of two yards. Fields was 0-for-3 during those two series.

The offense did show some life on the third series, which included a completion to wide receiver DJ Moore for 40 yards. Unfortunately, a penalty in the red zone derailed things, and Tyson Bagent took over for Fields after he was hit on one play. Not worth risking Fields’ health in a preseason game.

It’s worth noting the Bears were without three starting offensive linemen — Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright. Braxton Jones and Cody Whitehair saw action while Fields was out there. Not to mention, they were running a vanilla offense.

Fields finished 2-of-6 for 51 yards, including that 40-yard completion to Moore.

Following Fields’ limited action against the Bills, NFL Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans were saying on Saturday:

