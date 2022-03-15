Bears Twitter reacts to James Daniels signing with Steelers

Alyssa Barbieri
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year deal worth $26.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Daniels reunites with former Bears teammate and new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Pittsburgh on Monday.

It’s a steal for the Steelers, who get Daniels for less than $9 million per season. Daniels has been an integral part of Chicago’s offensive line since he was drafted in 2018. Given he’s just 24, he’s just reaching his prime.

But in many ways, it shows that general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t as high on Daniels as many believed. The development of quarterback Justin Fields is crucial, which starts with protecting Fields up front.

As you can imagine, Bears fans had plenty to say about Daniels’ departure. The general consensus was surprise that Poles was letting the 24-year-old Daniels walk.

