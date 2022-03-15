Bears Twitter reacts to James Daniels signing with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year deal worth $26.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Daniels reunites with former Bears teammate and new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Pittsburgh on Monday.

It’s a steal for the Steelers, who get Daniels for less than $9 million per season. Daniels has been an integral part of Chicago’s offensive line since he was drafted in 2018. Given he’s just 24, he’s just reaching his prime.

But in many ways, it shows that general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t as high on Daniels as many believed. The development of quarterback Justin Fields is crucial, which starts with protecting Fields up front.

As you can imagine, Bears fans had plenty to say about Daniels’ departure. The general consensus was surprise that Poles was letting the 24-year-old Daniels walk.

Good for James Daniels. Glad he got a nice contract with the Steelers. The #Bears are on track to have a solid outlook in the comp pick formula, but the iOL market is drying fast. Need to make a move at center/guard. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 15, 2022

Happy for James but I didn’t see the #Bears resigning him. Poles wants his mold of offensive lineman https://t.co/tQn65eGofY — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) March 15, 2022

If Pittsburgh is assembling the pieces of the Nagy offense to prove it can work in a logical system, I’m here for it tbh https://t.co/kqIT3zhssJ — Corie (@BDRCorie) March 15, 2022

This one hurts! Not too much in terms of overall $$ https://t.co/ZkIn03aHyB — Danny Shimon (@dshimon56) March 15, 2022

I’m going to just chill and let Poles play the long game on this… #Bears — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) March 15, 2022

Former #Bears guard James Daniels is now a Pittsburgh Steeler. This is the first big loss for Chicago in free agency. We'll see what GM Ryan Poles does next. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 15, 2022

That’s a pretty affordable deal for James Daniels. Steeler got a steal. Young OL that can fit at guard or center. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 15, 2022

Need someone to explain to me what Ryan Poles is doing as if I was five https://t.co/BcZzLyQRRM — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 15, 2022

It is pretty clear now that Ryan Poles didn't think much of James Daniels.#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) March 15, 2022

Great deal for Daniels — the 25 year-old zone guard signs for ~9M/Y before guarantees kick in. Nice add for the #Steelers https://t.co/SVFLw5O5qd — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 15, 2022

Steelers have now brought back RT Chukwuma Okorafor, added C/G Mason Cole, and bring in James Daniels (to reunite with Mitch Trubisky from their Chicago days) Less than Daniels was hoping for, this is a strong deal for Pittsburgh on a guy that will still be 24 in Week 1 https://t.co/oYTNktPcyl — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 15, 2022

Daniels reunites with his old QB Mitch Trubisky https://t.co/4TCfhCfkHA — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 15, 2022

The #Steelers are signing ex-#Bears Guard James Daniels to a lucrative deal. #DaBears officially lose Daniels, who was arguably the best lineman on the team over recent years. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 15, 2022

Surprised this contract wasn’t richer. Surprised the #Bears didn’t show more interest at this price, especially considering they drafted and developed him. Gets to protect Mitch Trubisky again. Good signing. https://t.co/u4kFXXCCda — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) March 15, 2022

This is a steal of a deal. I’m willing to let the rest of this play out but as it stands now (still very early) Ryan Poles has been an active detriment to the development of Justin Fields in a crucial year. #Bears https://t.co/F3ENRMhjQP — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) March 15, 2022

I can’t believe we let him walk https://t.co/75y24jsVQy — Alex Abrams (@ChiSportsAlex) March 15, 2022

Ryan Poles is gonna get Fields k!lled https://t.co/NcwHr5j2ek — sam 🏳️‍🌈 (@junkityy) March 15, 2022

Did we all actually want to re-sign him? https://t.co/IAmfA7pznS — DaBears UK – ⚡️Flash⚡️ (@dabears_uk) March 15, 2022

James Daniels reunited with Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh. A good draft pick by Ryan Pace. Would have been nice to see Daniels stay with the Bears. https://t.co/femwfUYDYh — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) March 15, 2022

Getting a comp pick for Daniels omg… https://t.co/6ckXIT4umy — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) March 15, 2022

Dear #Bears fans ….. let me say something. I have faith in the new regime, But Ryan Pace was a RECRUITER and if he wanted you he got you. It takes TWO in negations. Stop think Bears aren’t making offers. They are but players ultimately choose. Let see if this Pace has magic https://t.co/tyAQantngO — JH (@TheJSizzle3) March 15, 2022

That is a great deal for both sides. Surprised the #Bears weren't willing to match that price. Certainly the sweet spot where I had Daniels valued https://t.co/P9FTFrJXYS — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) March 15, 2022

I am neither surprised nor upset the Bears let James Daniels walk Ryan Poles is looking for nasty on the O-line and Daniels isn't that — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 15, 2022

James Daniels was the bears best OL for the last few years, no question. That’s telling you a lot. Poles said he was improving the line not bringing back what made it mediocre. Trust. — D (@druz3310) March 15, 2022

I don’t like being an office chair GM for my bears like most fans but I do get worked up about the o line and d line..I do not like letting James Daniels go. We’ll see what Ryan Poles does to help make up for that loss — Savion Willis (@Savy2Smooth) March 15, 2022

Why are the Bears letting 25 year old James Daniels walk? Is he not good? — rudman (@TheNickRudman) March 14, 2022

So Bear fans complain about poor play from the entire offensive line all season long, and agree we need major changes, but then when James Daniels leaves, the world is ending? got it — Milos Gasic (@MilosGasic) March 15, 2022

Patience and discipline were always going to be two things new Bears GM Ryan Poles was going to try to lean on in his first trek into free agency. I always encourage fans/observers to reserve final judgment on a roster cycle until the entirety of FA and draft are complete. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 15, 2022

