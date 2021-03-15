Bears Twitter reacts to DL Roy Robertson-Harris joining Jaguars

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
The Chicago Bears have lost their first player to the free agent market as defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris has agreed to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robertson-Harris is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $24.4 million with $14 million guaranteed. While Chicago is losing a key rotational player along the defensive line, it was a move that many expected to happen.

Bears Twitter had nothing but good things to say about Robertson-Harris getting a well-deserved pay day. There wasn’t any surprise that Chicago let him walk given that massive deal he landed with the Jaguars. Just praise and well wished as Robertson-Harris heads to Jacksonville.

