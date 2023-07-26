Bears Twitter reacts to the Cole Kmet extension

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first significant contract extension of his tenure. According to ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Bears agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with tight end Cole Kmet. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed.

Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

Kmet was selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame in hopes of bringing stability to the tight end position. He grew with the team and after splitting time with veteran Jimmy Graham, became the unquestioned TE1 in 2022. That was Kmet’s best year as a pro up to this point. He caught 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which led the team last year, while establishing a strong rapport with quarterback Justin Fields.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Bears are betting on Kmet to continue to ascend in his development. Despite entering his fourth season in the NFL, Kmet is still just 24 years old and is just now entering the prime of his career. The expectation is he will continue to be a valuable weapon for the Bears offense for years to come.

The news of Kmet’s extension sent shockwaves through Bears social media. Here’s how fans reacted to the deal.

This is well below the 4 year, $64M deal I projected based on looking at past comparables. The TE market has really taken a dip this year as teams realizing the good but not great TEs were getting overpaid. On the flip side, that's a lot of money for your 4th receiving option. https://t.co/Nfzec947jF — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) July 26, 2023

I analyzed Kmet's new contract. It's not bad. Fair deal for him. Hopefully, he takes another step #Chicagobears — JB (@CoffeeeNBears) July 26, 2023

this is a fair deal for a good player that contributes in a lot of different ways on the football field – one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL would like him to continue to make steps as a pass catcher and route-runner, but he is still only 24 https://t.co/g2sODL4Dp1 — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) July 26, 2023

I've been one of Cole Kmet's harshest critics. And after being burned by so many Notre Dame prospects over the years … can you blame me? But even I can see when a player is getting better every year. Kmet has done that. I tip my cap to him. Hope he keeps it going. — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) July 26, 2023

please tell me who was a better TE at 24 that the bears could’ve signed since some of y’all think this was a bad move. mind you he’s improved every season and is just now entering his prime but go on i’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/J2naeH8Axm — aj (@ajdavis22800) July 26, 2023

Love this deal. Glad Kmet is locked in. I really think the next few years will be huge for him https://t.co/uBRYbzJMeE — Kyle George (@FuriousGeorge94) July 26, 2023

It’s easy to forget that while we’ve seen 3 years of Cole in the NFL, we’ve only seen him when he was 21, 22, & 23 at a position that’s outrageously physical. I was a hater until I watched his late-season tape again — he’s learning that Andrews bully route, that’d be big for him — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) July 26, 2023

Cole Kmet started ALL 17 games the past two seasons. That’s VERY difficult to do in the NFL. The guy is dependable. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 26, 2023

1. Think the Kmet deal is a fair deal for both parties. Kept the AAV below $13M, but strong guarantees and cash flows for a young building block 2. Bears with about $15M left to hit minimum spending floor — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 26, 2023

COLEEEEEE!! let's go! now it's really time to get my split 1/2 Bears 1/2 ND Kmet jersey. https://t.co/VBdjhYiKuC — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) July 26, 2023

Ryan Poles took a gamble on this one. Leave your thoughts in the #Replies

🐻⬇️ https://t.co/onvmOFcNBa — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) July 26, 2023

Massive for Poles to get a renewal over the line…..after Roquan & Monty, its nice to get one signed and done! https://t.co/otcOBTGD27 — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) July 26, 2023

Cole Kmet living out the dream of every young meatball #Bears fan https://t.co/HA84pB3Tl0 — The Tomfoolery of Professor John Frink (@Frustrated_Fan) July 26, 2023

Hometown kid gets extended on the team he grew up rooting for… the team he's worked his ass off for. Led the team in receiving last year. Came on late, has only gotten better every year. One of the best blockers at the position. Seam threat. Great move. Haters hate. https://t.co/FrphWvwC4o — milecav (@Michael13877009) July 26, 2023

12.5 mill per year for a TE who played top 10 last year and still hasn’t reached his full potential yet is a steal. https://t.co/sL4l7sfNFi — ChicagoMuse (@ChicagoStatMuse) July 26, 2023

Delighted for Cole Kmet. Everything about this deal makes sense for #DaBears Sure big money but Kmet is young, high ceiling, team player, great blocker, improving route runner. Love it. https://t.co/sZQFRpIfXW — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) July 26, 2023

Made my day. The kind of player and teammate anyone would want on their squad. Congrats @ColeKmet you earned it man. https://t.co/2Yt4YPLWnp — One Chicago Sports (@1ChicagoSports) July 26, 2023

He better be worth it hope he proves me wrong 💯Me personally would’ve signed a pass rusher and extended Darnell Mooney before I paid for Cole Kmet but we gone this season If he is truly worth it or not ‼️ https://t.co/LKJVvL8wKD — Big Cam (@TTS_CAM3) July 26, 2023

Not the biggest fan of this. Seems like a lot for a guy that has more to prove. @ChicagoBears offense better take the next step this year or we will have a huge uh oh on our hands! #DaBears https://t.co/LIN3R85xN6 — Trio of Positivity Podcast (@TrioPositivity) July 26, 2023

Lets gooo!!!

This a great deal for the Bears, almost the exact same deal Jonnu Smith got. 9th highest paid TE, matching the aav of Hunter Henry. And Kmet is definitely still ascending as a catcher. https://t.co/Rz1tsHXKJc — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) July 26, 2023

Solid deal when you look at it. Kmet is still improving and is on the upswing. This is also nice that they front load this in the first year. I continue to say this, but do not hold him to Kittle or Kelce. He's more like a Mark Andrews, and that's a great comp for us https://t.co/CvT0JNlumr — Matt Carstensen (@BearsNerd) July 26, 2023

~$8M/year with $20M front loaded? Hard to be mad at that given Kmet’s profile. He’s a hybrid TE that can be a move guy and an in-line blocker. There’s flashes of him being a flex and a vertical threat – if true that’s a rare combo of all 3 skills https://t.co/RfsP3FiA2E — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) July 26, 2023

My dude @P_Shels is crying in the corner right now. https://t.co/pjNs4JFyjv — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) July 26, 2023

This is a good extension at a good price. This still only makes Kmet the 10th highest paid TE in the NFL on a per-year basis He will never be a premier threat in this offense, but his sure hands and reliable blocking make a him a piece worth keeping around for a reasonable price https://t.co/ATLBXC5b2a — Kevin Lapka⚡️ (@kevcharles112) July 26, 2023

Good for the Chicagoland kid. Cole’s been a model citizen for that #Bears locker room, and though he hasn’t been a statistical darling, he’s one of the better two-way TE’s. Kmet is the type of player you reward. Kudos to him, and Ryan Poles on securing a good, ascending player. https://t.co/QRGfjj1JCP — Brandon Franco (@FrankGrizzly) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire