Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to 'play for the New York Jets'

Bears Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ decision to leave the Packers

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The nightmare is finally over for Bears fans.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he intends to leave the Packers and play for the Jets.

“Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.

Per Rodgers, the trade has been in place since Friday. Now, it’s about working out compensation.

After three decades of facing the likes of Brett Favre and Rodgers, Bears fans can rest easy. After back-to-back Hall of Fame quarterbacks, they’re now set to face Jordan Love (at least for 2023), which is a welcome reprieve.

As you can imagine, this is a day of celebration for Bears fans, who won’t have to worry about facing Rodgers twice a year. Now, Chicago has a chance to make a run at the NFC North, where the division is wide open.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news that Rodgers isn’t returning to the Packers:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

