Bears Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ decision to leave the Packers

The nightmare is finally over for Bears fans.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he intends to leave the Packers and play for the Jets.

“Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said.

Per Rodgers, the trade has been in place since Friday. Now, it’s about working out compensation.

After three decades of facing the likes of Brett Favre and Rodgers, Bears fans can rest easy. After back-to-back Hall of Fame quarterbacks, they’re now set to face Jordan Love (at least for 2023), which is a welcome reprieve.

As you can imagine, this is a day of celebration for Bears fans, who won’t have to worry about facing Rodgers twice a year. Now, Chicago has a chance to make a run at the NFC North, where the division is wide open.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the news that Rodgers isn’t returning to the Packers:

THE NIGHTMARE IS FINALLY OVER. THE #BEARS DON’T HAVE TO PLAY AARON RODGERS TWICE A YEAR ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/nQG7cvgv2g — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 15, 2023

The nightmare is over. The bad man can’t hurt us anymore Not only ruining my childhood, but my early adulthood as well. Good riddance — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 15, 2023

The NFC North just got a whole lot more interesting this offseason. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 15, 2023

Per Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow, he has decided to play for the New York Jets in 2023. The Green Bay Packers have moved on. The misery is over for Chicago Bears fans. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) March 15, 2023

I have been alive for 22, almost 23 years. As a #Bears fan, Aaron Rodgers has given me a handful of headaches and heartbreaks. Today, that finally comes to an end, and it’s hard to believe. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 15, 2023

I have zero sympathy for any Jets fan rooting or cheering on Aaron Rodgers being traded to NY. When this blows up on them, and it will, I have not a single (expletive deleted) to give to/for them. Not one. Nor do I have any to give to Packers fans, because Packers fans. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers: I intend to play for the New York Jets The Bears, Vikings, and Lions: pic.twitter.com/BzCuLfVpZk — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers will be wearing Gotham Green. As a #Bears fan, I can finally enjoy that #12 will no longer be in the NFC North. — Brandon Franco (@FrankGrizzly) March 15, 2023

#Bears fans we’ve finally made it. It’s over. The final Horcrux has been destroyed. Aaron Rodgers is gone. pic.twitter.com/hNW54vF8Ai — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 15, 2023

On the @PatMcAfeeShow, Aaron Rodgers has announced that he has made his decision to play for the New York Jets. The holdup is the compensation that the Packers will receive from the Jets. Aaron Rodgers will not be playing in the NFC North next season#DaBears pic.twitter.com/Y9W0cFYy1t — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 15, 2023

"I want to be a New York Jet." – Aaron Rodgers Bears fans: pic.twitter.com/eNDyPpFNrv — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 15, 2023

Bears fans Packers fans

🤝

"Screw you, Aaron Rodgers." — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) March 15, 2023

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has resigned as owner of the Chicago Bears, effective immediately. — David Peters Jr🐻⬇️ (@David_Peters_04) March 15, 2023

“Packers would like to move on”- Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to play for the Jets and it’s just waiting on the Packers and Jets to agree on compensation. Bears Fans: pic.twitter.com/sSAGmkMC1h — Unbearable Sports (@UnbearableSport) March 15, 2023

All Chicago Bears fans after hearing the Aaron Rodgers news https://t.co/EzKeOIFP5Y pic.twitter.com/PVrWhus4zG — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) March 15, 2023

The Chicago Bears seeing that they no longer have to face Aaron Rodgers twice a year pic.twitter.com/7YGqSrjayU — El Infame😈🇲🇽#HIVESZN🐝 (@SaulCardenas35) March 15, 2023

Hey Packers fans Rodgers is gone! There new owner in packers! His name Justin Fields! pic.twitter.com/cU40AU1Lk0 — Gabe D. Silva aka RAGING BEAR vote For Gabe Payton (@gabereturns19) March 15, 2023

Bears fans seeing the Aaron Rodgers news pic.twitter.com/WmiQBPKJ0g — Logan Rosengard (@LJRosengard) March 15, 2023

So Aaron Rodgers last game as a member of the Packers is losing a ‘win or go home’ game against the Lions. — Bear Report (@BearReport) March 15, 2023

Lame. I wanted to see Rodgers wallow in GB, Packers hamstrung by his albatross contract, the Bears finally put it together behind Fields and absolutely hand it to them before AR crawls to retirement w/his 1 ring. Instead, he's scampering to NY before the Bears can embarrass him. https://t.co/CewVrMvi2Y — Carlos Quentin Tarantino (@CQT_SOX) March 15, 2023

@BarstoolBigCat and Bears fans have been praying for times like this ever since Rodgers has entered the league. — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) March 15, 2023

🔸Ryan Poles gets a HAUL for the #1 pick, including a stud WR

🔸FA got us help on the O Line & the Monsters of the Midway LB’s are back

🔸Aaron Rodgers intends to play for NYJ I haven’t had a week like this as a Bears fan in a long time 🐻⬇️ — Richie Weber (@Richie_Weber1) March 15, 2023

Bears fans realizing Rodgers can't hurt them anymore pic.twitter.com/Uf8ZmBQZsL — Kyle Frey (@camatkinscore) March 15, 2023

Rodgers cant own the Bears if he doesn't play the Bears — Biblical Losses (@anthonycdemaria) March 15, 2023

Rodgers to the JETS makes me happy for 2 reasons… 1) No longer in the NFC North. Bears go from worst to first. 2) @garyvee finally has a QB and solid chance of getting the job done. Rodgers -> Wilson is gonna be scary 🤯 — Matty | 3986.eth (@3986eth) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers will be a NY Jet next season! Celebration time for #Bears fans! — Sleepless in Chicago (@jeremyzimdars) March 15, 2023

i've been tortured by brett farve and aaron rodgers my entire life as a bears fan. this is the greatest day of my life — zach (@zjlaing) March 15, 2023

