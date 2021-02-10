Bears Twitter freaked out over David Montgomery’s cryptic tweet

Greg Williams
·3 min read
Don’t worry everyone, Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery isn’t going anywhere.

Montgomery sent Bears Twitter into a frenzy on Wednesday afternoon with a cryptic tweet saying playing in Chicago has been fun and he has met a lot of people along the way.

This tweet comes to light as the Bears have been rumored to make a move for a quarterback this offseason, but the most recent has involved Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

If the Bears were to make the move, many have thought a package could include draft picks, quarterback Nick Foles and potentially another player. The rumors were involving running back Tarik Cohen, but it could have involved Montgomery.

We are in the part of the year where this could mean something or could mean absolutely nothing. That’s the beauty of the NFL offseason, but Montgomery’s tweet has gotten everyone freaking out.

Naturally, Bears Twitter freaked out at Montgomery’s use of the past tense and wondered if we’d seen the last of Montgomery in Chicago. But fret not.

When Montgomery confirmed that he was indeed staying put in Chicago, Bears fans breathed a sigh of relief.

