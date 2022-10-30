Bears Twitter feels good about Justin Fields despite loss vs. Cowboys

Brendan Sugrue
It was a wild day down in Texas for the Chicago Bears where for once, the offense showed up and the defense let the team down. The Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29, giving up six defensive touchdowns, but there were bright spots that have fans feeling optimistic about the future. The biggest one is easily the play and development of quarterback Justin Fields.

After a rough start to his season, Fields has progressed well over the last few weeks. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also did a ton of damage on the ground once again, rushing eight times for 60 yards and a touchdown. Fields also had the highest quarterback rating of his career with 120.0.

He cleaned up some of his mistakes that plagued him, such as more accurate passes to the outside and protecting the football better. Those improvements, combined with his special athleticism that allows him to make something out of nothing, is helping advance his development right in front of everyone’s eyes.

While the rest of the quarterbacks from 2021 NFL Draft struggled on Sunday, Fields showed he has taken significant steps and is on his way towards becoming a true franchise quarterback. It was a bright spot in a tough loss and Bears fans are choosing to look at the positives instead of the negatives, believing Fields is the answer to the team’s quarterback woes.

