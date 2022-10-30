Bears Twitter feels good about Justin Fields despite loss vs. Cowboys

It was a wild day down in Texas for the Chicago Bears where for once, the offense showed up and the defense let the team down. The Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29, giving up six defensive touchdowns, but there were bright spots that have fans feeling optimistic about the future. The biggest one is easily the play and development of quarterback Justin Fields.

After a rough start to his season, Fields has progressed well over the last few weeks. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also did a ton of damage on the ground once again, rushing eight times for 60 yards and a touchdown. Fields also had the highest quarterback rating of his career with 120.0.

He cleaned up some of his mistakes that plagued him, such as more accurate passes to the outside and protecting the football better. Those improvements, combined with his special athleticism that allows him to make something out of nothing, is helping advance his development right in front of everyone’s eyes.

While the rest of the quarterbacks from 2021 NFL Draft struggled on Sunday, Fields showed he has taken significant steps and is on his way towards becoming a true franchise quarterback. It was a bright spot in a tough loss and Bears fans are choosing to look at the positives instead of the negatives, believing Fields is the answer to the team’s quarterback woes.

i have never felt better about the bears' future — well, at quarterback, anyway — after they allowed almost 50 points. imagine telling yourself that in 2014 — Robert🎃 (@RobertZeglinski) October 30, 2022

He’s the Prince That Was Promised pic.twitter.com/dyrxfFQMmZ — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields is playing well against an elite defense 👀 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 30, 2022

I’ve been confident this year that Justin Fields has the potential to be a star QB in the NFL. Today’s game indicates he might be closer than we realize. He’s been fantastic today. #Bears — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields looked great so I’m happy. This is a rebuilding roster that has too many holes on it currently. A loss like this in which our QB shined I will definitely accept — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields since the “mini bye” 330 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT 142 rushing yards. 2 Rushing TDs. 472 total yards and 5 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/6QTN8x2DPy — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) October 30, 2022

Today is an overwhelming positive. Justin Fields is now stacking good performances. And he’s turning the Bears – FINALLY – into an entertaining team. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) October 30, 2022

The #Bears are going to lose this game. BUT…. Justin Fields showed improvement again. That's another game where he's gotten better. That's that most important thing for this franchise right now. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields looks really good for the 2nd game in a row. I really don't care how bad the defense is, or how the WRs keep letting them down. That doesn't matter. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields is a superstar, the rest doesn't matter — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields has had easily his best game of the season so far imho. Confident runner, decisive passer, and has kept sacks relatively low against a killer defense. Somehow, the Chicago Bears are giving a Top 3 defense fits — how often does this franchise get to say that? — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) October 30, 2022

I don't think there's *that much* more doubt that Justin Fields is your guy, at least to build this current regime around how good he ends up being will largely depend on the team around him — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields is going to be so much fun once he’s not surrounded by replacement level offensive personnel. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 30, 2022

Like I been saying Justin Fields is the best QB out of the 2021 NFL draft. We are in good hands Bears fam — Gregory Bell II (@BobbyBooshay713) October 30, 2022

This season…don't get too high & don't get too low! Today was another good day for Justin Fields…. — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields has really made some big time improvements over the last few weeks — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields finished the game with a 120.0 passer rating — the highest of his career. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 30, 2022

#Bears hung 29 points (could have been 31 without the pair of 2 PT conversions) a very good Cowboys defense. Reality is, this defense has failed today & in a big way. Plus side? Justin Fields continues to ascend IMO. Impressed by his performance, even if the #’s don’t show it. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 30, 2022

The Bears offense has back to back games putting up over 30 points (29 today but went for two twice and didnt get it). Justin Fields has proven he can be the guy. Get him some weapons and an OL and look out. The Chicago Bears franchise is heading in the right direction. — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) October 30, 2022

The beautiful part about all of this is that Justin Fields has shown you that he’s got all the clubs in his bag. Now spend all that money and get him some help. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/LYsT3vAEU2 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) October 30, 2022

