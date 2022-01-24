Bears twitter dunks on Aaron Rodgers after Packers lose to 49ers

Bears Twitter dunks on Aaron Rodgers after Packers loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention, let alone Super Bowl contention, long ago, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t have a ton of fun watching an exciting weekend of football in the Divisional Round. Both the Rams-Buccaneers and Bills-Chiefs game were wild from start to finish, however in Chicago, the favorite game of the weekend was on Saturday when the 49ers and former Bears legend Robbie Gould knocked off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

It was another thrilling finish that featured a special teams collapse, and had fans rushing to Twitter to dunk on Green Bay.

How it started vs How itâ€™s going (Aaron Rodgers edition) pic.twitter.com/oDt3WWnXNL — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 24, 2022

I know a lot of people today are talking about the fact the Packers have had 30+ years of HOF QB play from Favre and Rodgers with as many combined rings as Eli Manning.



And I just wanted to say, well nothing, keep going. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 23, 2022

It was such a free for all, even Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker got in on the action.

Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter.



Please get your free vaccine and booster: https://t.co/pHGNXftFP3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 23, 2022

Rodgers is a noted anti-vaxxer, leading to some more creative jabs aimed at the Packers QB. These tweets aren’t a reflection of NBC’s on the matter, but judging from the amount of jokes on the topic, they seemed to reflect the opinion of a decent portion of the Twitter population.

Story continues

Rodgers spent a lot of time talking about Covid when he should've been more worried about the common Gould — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2022

"Did the Packers win?"



"Yeah we never trailed in regulation" pic.twitter.com/Y2ez6vYgQA — Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

And for those Packers fans who chimed in to point out the Bears didn’t have anything to brag about this year, Aaron Leming provided some great advice.

The quicker Packers fans realize that thereâ€™s not a thing they can say to Bears fans that will impact their delight from last nightâ€™s game, the better itâ€™ll be for them. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 23, 2022

You know who will not be winning the Super Bowlâ€¦ the Green Bay Packers https://t.co/3EhxNw0pkw — matt newton (@mattnewts) January 23, 2022

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!