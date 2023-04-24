Bears Twitter celebrates the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets

For fans of the Chicago Bears, their long national nightmare is over. After weeks of trade speculation, the Green Bay Packers have agreed to move quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets with numerous picks being exchanged, according to multiple reports. The Jets will receive Rodgers, the 2023 No. 15 overall pick, and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The Packers, meanwhile, will get back the 2023 No. 13 overall pick, a 2023 second and sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the snaps this season. Rodgers will also sign a revised contract to help alleviate Green Bay’s cap situation.

The two sides had been talking for well over a month about a deal that seemed destined to happen at some point and now it has, with fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love officially taking over the starting job in Green Bay. For Bears fans, though, it’s the official end of a dreadful era of football.

For years, Rodgers has tortured the Bears on the football field. He had a staggering record of 24-5 against Chicago with 64 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. The worst defeat of all came during the 2011 NFC Championship game where Rodgers and the Packers bounced the Bears from the playoffs on their way to winning Super Bowl XLV.

From blowout losses to his infamous “I own you” comments, it wasn’t pretty for Bears fans when Rodgers was under center. But with his departure, coupled with a young and up-and-coming team inside Halas Hall, the hope is that the next chapter of the Bears and Packers rivalry won’t be so lopsided.

Though it was known the news was coming at some point, fans still took to social media to celebrate the trade. Even the Bears’ official Twitter account couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

