Depending on who you ask, the Bears Twitter account is either really entertaining or really corny. But there's no denying one absolute truth: the Bears have a very active social media presence.

As a result, the team has enjoyed back-to-back years with a top-10 NFL Twitter account, according to a new ranking of all 32 squads' handles.

The Bears check in at No. 7:

The Bears wowed us with their comic book creativity in 2019, and in 2020, they continued setting the bar high. You can't miss an opportunity to weave in timely pop culture phenomena like Baby Yoda. While Matt Nagy & Co. try to figure out what went wrong last season, and what to do about Mitch Trubisky, they know they can rely on a social media squad that can run with the best of them. Now, the real question-who's faster: Tarik Cohen sprinting toward the edge or the Bears' social media manager selecting the perfect in-game GIF?

This tweet earned a special acknowledgment:

But much like the Bears' team on the field, the Twitter account regressed in this year's rankings. Chicago's handle ranked No. 2 in 2019, so while a seventh-place finish is still fantastic, it falls short of the championship expectations the social media team had a the start of the season.

Bears' Twitter account ranked 7th-best in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago