The Bears trust their backup quarterback, and that’s not a given in today’s NFL

The Bears trust their backup quarterback, and thats not a given in todays NFL originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

What Chase Daniel did in his first start in a Bears uniform last week - 27 completions on 37 attempts, 230 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 106.8 - was encouraging for a number of reasons that go beyond his stat line and the game result.

First and foremost: Daniel's game was a sign of an ideal backup quarterback-playcaller relationship. Not only did Daniel execute the gameplan well, but coach Matt Nagy knew what plays he could and could not call. That kind of match isn't a given with backup quarterbacks - certainly in Bears history, which recently saw the likes of Caleb Hanie and Jason Campbell steer the team out of playoff contention in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

A big reason for that relationship, Nagy said, is how much time he spent with Daniel in Kansas City not as a head coach or offensive coordinator, but as a quarterbacks coach.

"When you're in there every day with the guy, you know really where they're at," Nagy said. "There's some stuff where Chase is telling me, ‘Hey I want to do this or I want to do that,' and I'm good with that. I want him to be comfortable so I like where we're at, it's to me it's fun because every quarterback's always going to be a little bit different, and so the last whatever it was games with Mitch (Trubisky) I'm learning him now and he's learning who I am and now with Chase it's the same thing, so that's just a part of that adaptation."

The next layer to this is the confidence and trust Daniel's teammates have in him, even though he didn't take a single full-speed rep leading up to last week's game. In particular, Allen Robinson trusted Daniel to put the ball where it needed to be after he beat cornerback Darius Slay at the line of scrimmage on third and 13. The result? A 29-yard completion that led to a Cody Parkey field goal.

Story Continues

"I think it helps that he's played in the system for a long time," tight end Trey Burton, who also played with Daniel with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, said. "It's extremely impressive to not practice one time, full speed and go out and do what he did. But I've seen him do that before. nothing really surprises me from him anymore."

That teammate-backup trust isn't a given, too. Players know who's good and who isn't, and even without really practicing with Daniel last week, they trusted him to do what they needed to do to win.

"That's definitely valuable for the players to have that trust," Nagy said. "Chase, because of what he does as a backup, and the way they see him in meetings, the way they see him in practice and what he does for the look team when he's the backup, they instantly respect that. For him to be able to do that all the time when he's in that role, it just demands immediate credibility. Not every backup quarterback can say that, but we have that with Chase."

Whether or not Daniel can sustain, or improve on, the level of success he had against Detroit this weekend against the New York Giants is a question that does still have to be answered. The Giants were able to study film of Daniel this week, perhaps seeing the four sacks he took - all of which Daniel took accountability for - and spotting something, even for a team that ranks only ahead of the Khalil Mack-less Oakland Raiders in sack rate.

But as the Bears head to New Jersey this weekend, the trust in Daniel comes from the top down. It starts with Nagy, then to the coaching staff, then to Daniel, and then to the rest of the team. And that's certainly noteworthy for a backup quarterback.

"You just constantly try to be a perfectionist," Daniel said. "That's how I am and I was raised, just try to play the best game possible, and with practice, we can continue to do that."