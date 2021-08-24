Bears trim roster down to 80-man limit before preseason finale

Bears trim roster down to 80-man limit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made five roster moves Tuesday to get under the required roster limit of 80, a new restriction put into place this year.

Offensive lineman Badara Traore was waived Tuesday morning, while offensive lineman Dareuan Parker and running back CJ Marable were waived in the afternoon. To get to 80, the Bears also placed veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel and safety Jordan Lucas on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

The Bears now have 80 players to use in their preseason finale Saturday in Tennessee. Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed Tuesday that many key veterans, including starting quarterback Andy Dalton will not play in the game. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start.

Following the final preseason game, all 32 teams will need to get their rosters down to 53 players. With the new three-game preseason schedule, the final cut day will be Tuesday, Aug. 31. After that, teams can finalize their 16-man practice squads.

The Bears open the season on Sunday, September 12 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

