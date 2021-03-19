Bears tried to trade Akiem Hicks all week and could release him

Bears tried to trade Hicks all week and could release him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Akiem Hicks days in Chicago could be numbered. The Bears have been trying to trade the defensive lineman all week, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

">Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

And if they don't find a trade partner, they could outright release him to free up over $10.5 million in salary cap space.

This comes on the heels of the Bears cutting All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller for the cap-saving reasons and reports of the Bears making an "aggressive offer" for former Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, also from Biggs.

Hicks has also reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.

Hicks is not only a fan favorite, but a key defensive cog for the Bears. His presence on the interior of the Bears' defensive line has been vital to stopping the run and rushing the quarterback. It's been evident how important he is to the Bears offense when he's been sidelined with injuries.

To quote our own Adam Hoge: "The Bears obviously need to make upgrades on offense, but it's coming at a steep price to the defense."

It does seem like the Bears are abandoning their defensive identity to build an offense that can lend itself more to Matt Nagy's strengths.

