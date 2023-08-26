Bears DE Trevis Gipson granted permission to seek trade

Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson has been granted permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted Gipson could be “looking to get back to a 3-4 scheme.”

Gipson, a fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2020, had a career-best seven sacks filling in for an injured Khalil Mack during the 2021 season. Following that breakout year, the Bears expected big things from Gipson in 2022. Unfortunately, he fell short of those expectations as part of the NFL’s worst pass rush, which totaled just 20 sacks.

Things got off to an encouraging start when he recorded two sacks against the Packers in Week 2. But his next sack wouldn’t come until Week 17 against the Lions. Gipson’s final season stat line was underwhelming: 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three pass breakups.

Defensive end Trevis Gipson has received permission from the #Bears to seek a trade, per sources. Gipson had seven sacks in 2021 and could be looking to get back to a 3-4 scheme. pic.twitter.com/6n6MIQsL2p — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2023

The Bears have notably overhauled the defensive line this offseason, including the additions of edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker.

Gipson was listed among the bottom of the unofficial depth chart to start the preseason. The emergence of Terrell Lewis, who has impressed all summer and in the preseason, certainly doesn’t help Gipson’s chances of making the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire