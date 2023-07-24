Bears training camp: What to watch for at each position

The Chicago Bears kick off training camp this week at Halas Hall, where there will be no shortage of storylines to monitor. From roster battles to the development of key players, the summer should have plenty of headlines.

On offense, all eyes will be on quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, who turned heads during the offseason program, as well as the new-look offensive line. Meanwhile on defense, we’ll get a look at the team’s new additions and returning starters.

Here’s what to watch at each position when the Bears begin training camp:

Quarterback: Justin Fields' development as a passer

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is coming off an encouraging second season where he emerged as arguably the league’s most dangerous running quarterback. But heading into 2023, Fields needs to improve as a passer. Chicago built around Fields this offseason, including key additions of DJ Moore, Nate Davis and Darnell Wright. Fields finally has the supporting cast to help him take a leap in Year 3, and that’ll be a storyline throughout the summer.

Running back: Competition for lead back role

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One of the top position battles to watch this offseason is at running back. Following the departure of David Montgomery, the lead back role is up for grabs between Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. Herbert is certainly the favorite heading into the summer, but he’ll face competition from Foreman, who did well replacing Christian McCaffrey in Carolina, and Johnson, who brings pass catching ability and pass protection prowess to the table. All three will no doubt contribute this season, but the battle is on for who leads the charge.

Wide receiver: Chase Claypool's health

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While DJ Moore will be the talk of training camp, all eyes will be on Chase Claypool as the summer begins. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start camp, which isn’t exactly ideal. Claypool missed most of the offseason program as he dealt with what Matt Eberflus described as soft tissue issues. But considering Claypool was just spotted working out with Justin Fields and teammates down in Florida last week, this could be more precautionary than anything. After all, a player on the active PUP list can be removed at any time during camp.

Tight end: Duo of Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s no questions about the Bears’ top two tight ends in Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan. Kmet is coming off an impressive year — in what was an anemic passing attack — where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7) — also a career high. Chicago signed fellow hometown kid Tonyan this offseason, giving Fields another weapon in the passing game. Tonyan worked with Luke Getsy in Green Bay, where he proved to be a red zone threat, something the Bears offense needs. It’ll be fun to see what Kmet and Tonyan can do this season, starting in camp.

Offensive line: Developing continuity among starting five

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears overhauled their offensive line this offseason, whether it was through new additions or moving players around on the line. Chicago signed Nate Davis and drafted Darnell Wright to man the right side of the offensive line. They also moved Teven Jenkins to left guard and kicked Cody Whitehair inside to center. Braxton Jones is the only player returning to his position, at left tackle. While Davis missed a good portion of the offseason program, the unit is working on developing chemistry and that continuity, which they lacked last season.

Edge rusher: Will the Bears bring in a veteran?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher remains the biggest concern heading into training camp, as they lack a star at the position. There have been reports that Chicago will look to sign a veteran this summer, where names like Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston and Jadeveon Clowney remain on the free agent market. For now, DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green headline the group with plenty of questions.

Defensive tackle: How the rookies push the veterans

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears retooled the interior of the defensive line this offseason, where Justin Jones is the only player from last season returning. They added a run stuffer in Andrew Billings in free agency, as well as drafted some rookie defensive tackles to help shore up the interior. Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens are expected to contribute immediately as rookies, as rotational pieces. But could we see strong performances from the rookies, which could perhaps push the veterans?

Linebacker: Competition for SAM job

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago overhauled the linebacker room this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who will serve as the MIKE and WILL linebackers. While last year’s standout rookie Jack Sanborn is expected to serve at the SAM spot, he’ll face some competition from rookie Noah Sewell. Sanborn was sidelined during the offseason program as he rehabbed from an ankle injury, which allowed Sewell to get some reps with the starters. We’ll see if Sanborn can hold off the rookie for the job.

Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson's impact on the boundary

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The battle at cornerback is another storyline to monitor, although it feels safe to assume it’s rookie Tyrique Stevenson’s job to lose. Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones are other names to keep an eye on. Stevenson has climbed the depth chart this offseason, where he was working with the starters on the outside. With Kyler Gordon set to work exclusively in the slot this season, Stevenson is expected to start on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson. Stevenson will no doubt experience his share of ups and downs as a rookie, but all eyes will be on him to see how he fares as opposing offenses target him immediately.

Safety: Who replaces DeAndre Houston-Carson?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One of the Bears’ biggest offseason losses was DeAndre Houston-Carson, who was a special teams ace and key reserve at safety. With Chicago electing not to re-sign him, they need to fill an important hole at the third safety spot behind starters Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. The answer is probably Elijah Hicks, who saw some action as a rookie, mainly on special teams. But there could be some competition at that spot, including Adrian Colbert. Still, there are big questions about whoever fills that void becoming a reliable third option.

Special teams: Competition at kicker, punter

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When all is said and done, Cairo Santos and Trenton Gill will most likely be the team’s starting kicker and punter, respectively. But a little friendly competition never hurt anyone. Chicago signed punter Ryan Anderson this offseason and also signed undrafted rookie kicker Andre Szmyt. The biggest X-factor is Szmyt, who has a big leg and could be a potential long-term answer at kicker for the Bears.

