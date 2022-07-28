Bears training camp: Watch the first videos from Thursday’s practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Justin FieldsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Darnell MooneyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cole KmetLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Chicago Bears welcomed fans to training camp on Thursday for the team’s second practice of the summer. It was another short practice as the team ramps up before pads come on next week, but there were plenty of highlights all around.
Bears fans in attendance have been sharing snippets from Thursday’s practice, including a look at quarterback Justin Fields’ connection with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, as well as Eddie Jackson hauling in an interception.
Here’s a look at some early highlights from the first open practice of camp before the team releases official highlights:
Justin Fields connects with Cole Kmet for the play of the day
https://t.co/QD7VNt9ODR pic.twitter.com/3sMO5MVMl8
— DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 28, 2022
Darnell Mooney hauls in a pass from Fields
Mooney going up and grabbing this one.
Fields at quarterback. Chemistry continues shine. pic.twitter.com/E8qergKG03
— dave (@runbackdave) July 28, 2022
Eddie Jackson with an interception of Fields
Fields threading the needle. N’Keal Harry couldn’t bring it in.
Eddie Jackson with the interception. pic.twitter.com/ZJKC2ang8G
— dave (@runbackdave) July 28, 2022
Fields getting some work in
Justin Fields QB1. pic.twitter.com/cVbS8pyQe0
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Running back drills
RB drills #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/6oxda7MFHr
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
More quarterback and running back drills
More QB and RB drills. #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/KXLXzIskqP
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Andrew Janocko working with quarterbacks
QB1 being coached. pic.twitter.com/1IwihQbjgS
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Fields to Kmet
Fields to Kmet pic.twitter.com/pUohYBbR1F
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Fields to Cole Kmet. #Bears pic.twitter.com/XQMi3S9NNk
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Fields connecting with Mooney
Justin Fields working with Darnell Mooney. #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/kMOmLKd5ZC
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
Another look at Fields to Mooney
Felt cute. NFL might ask me to delete later. #BearsCamp #FieldsToMooney pic.twitter.com/dK9n9ES0Pf
— Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) July 28, 2022
Offensive line drills
O-Line drills pic.twitter.com/CYz6TcUEIz
— Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2022
A look at N'Keal Harry
N’Keal Harry sighting! pic.twitter.com/qUa0opuEvp
— Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) July 28, 2022
More Fields to Mooney
fields to mooney (blocked by guys head) pic.twitter.com/enK98RiP56
— DaBearsProductions (@dabearsprod) July 28, 2022
[listicle id=511531]
[pickup_prop id=”24173″>
[listicle id=511531]
1
1