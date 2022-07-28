Bears training camp: Watch the first videos from Thursday’s practice

The Chicago Bears welcomed fans to training camp on Thursday for the team’s second practice of the summer. It was another short practice as the team ramps up before pads come on next week, but there were plenty of highlights all around.

Bears fans in attendance have been sharing snippets from Thursday’s practice, including a look at quarterback Justin Fields’ connection with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, as well as Eddie Jackson hauling in an interception.

Here’s a look at some early highlights from the first open practice of camp before the team releases official highlights:

Justin Fields connects with Cole Kmet for the play of the day

Darnell Mooney hauls in a pass from Fields

Eddie Jackson with an interception of Fields

Fields getting some work in

Running back drills

More quarterback and running back drills

Andrew Janocko working with quarterbacks

Fields to Kmet

Fields connecting with Mooney

Another look at Fields to Mooney

Offensive line drills

A look at N'Keal Harry

More Fields to Mooney

