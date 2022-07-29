Bears training camp: Teven Jenkins absent for second straight practice

It’s been a rough offseason for Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Heck, it’s been a rough start to his NFL career.

The former second-round pick missed most of his rookie season after undergoing back surgery. And it doesn’t seem like he’s made a strong impression on the new regime after going from the starting right tackle to the second-team during OTAs and minicamp.

Jenkins began training camp at right tackle with the second-team offense, and the team is getting a look at him as a potential swing tackle. Jenkins is competing for the starting right tackle job alongside fellow 2021 draft mate Larry Borom, who figures to have the upper hand.

After not being spotted at practice on Thursday, Jenkins once again wasn’t in attendance following the team’s stretching period during Friday’s practice, according to multiple reports.

Practice No. 3 has started at Halas Hall. Do not see OL Teven Jenkins at this point. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2022

But it doesn’t sound like it’s anything to worry about. Head coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN’s 1000’s Carmen and Jurko Show that Jenkins didn’t practice on Thursday because “he woke up with something. Nothing too alarming.”

Stay tuned for updates by following our collection of live updates from Friday’s training camp practice:

