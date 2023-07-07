Bears training camp: One player to watch at each position on offense

There’s a lot of intrigue and excitement heading into Chicago Bears training camp this season, which has to do with the new talent on the roster and continued development of third-year quarterback Justin Fields.

There are plenty of expectations surrounding this offense heading into 2023, which rests namely on the arm (and legs) of Fields. Chicago upgraded Fields’ supporting cast, including the additions of receivers DJ Moore and Tyler Scott, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Roschon Johnson, as well as upgrades along the offensive line in rookie Darnell Wright and Nate Davis.

When training camp kicks off, all eyes will be on the offense to see how they’ve improved. Here is one player to watch at each position on offense at Bears training camp:

Quarterback: Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is entering a pivotal third season where he needs to improve in the passing game. While Fields didn’t always have the best supporting cast, that changed this offseason as the Bears surrounded him with more weapons and shored up the offensive line. If Fields can improve as a passer, coupled with his elite rushing ability, he’ll make things even more difficult on opposing defenses.

Running back: Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Johnson could wind up being one of the biggest steals in this draft class if he develops into a long-term starter. Johnson will compete for the lead back role in Chicago’s committee approach to the run game with veterans Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman. Johnson’s running ability, coupled with his pass catching and blocking ability, could make him invaluable on offense for years to come. Even if he doesn’t start immediately as a rookie.

Wide receiver: DJ Moore

Moore is the No. 1 wide receiver the Bears have been missing, and his presence gives Fields the best chance to take a huge step forward in the passing game. Moore will be his top option, and he’ll also help give Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool opportunities to thrive. Fields and Moore were the talk of the offseason program, and that should continue throughout training camp and the 2023 season.

Tight end: Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kmet is coming off a career year, where he led the Bears in receiving and was Fields’ go-to option last season in a passing game that lacked playmakers. He’s in a contract year where he’ll be looking to validate his worth in Chicago’s offense, and he could very well have an extension before the season kicks into gear. He’ll be an important part of the Bears’ 1-2 punch at tight end alongside veteran Robert Tonyan.

Offensive line: Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wright is the team’s prized rookie who’s expected to start immediately at right tackle for an offensive line that oversaw plenty of changes this offseason. Wright will anchor the right side of the line alongside fellow newcomer Nate Davis at right guard. We’ll get our first true glimpse at Wright when the pads come on in training camp, where he’ll be battling Chicago’s top edge rushers. Wright was hailed for his pass blocking, which was a point of emphasis this offseason.

