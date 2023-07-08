Bears training camp: One player to watch at each position on defense

There’s a lot of intrigue and excitement heading into Chicago Bears training camp this season, which has to do with the new talent on the roster and continued development of third-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago’s defense is looking to rebound following a brutal 2022 season, where they struggled to get after the quarterback and stop the run. We’ll see if GM Ryan Poles’ offseason additions, including Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Gervon Dexter and Tyrique Stevenson, can help remedy that.

When training camp kicks off, all eyes will be on the defense to see how they’ve improved. Here is one player to watch at each position on defense at Bears training camp:

Edge rusher: DeMarcus Walker

If the Bears add an edge rusher before training camp, which is expected, that player is the obvious choice. But since that’s yet to happen, we have to go with Walker. Walker was the biggest offseason addition at edge rusher, where he’s coming off a career year with the Titans. While Chicago is still figuring out where Walker will line up, be it outside or inside, they knew they were getting a versatile linemen in Walker, who has played up and down the line throughout his career.

Defensive tackle: Gervon Dexter

Chicago overhauled the interior defensive line, and Dexter is expected to play a key role in the success of the unit. Dexter will have to compete with veteran Andrew Billings for reps, and he’s expected to start his rookie season as a rotational piece. But he could play himself into a larger role as the season unfolds. Dexter has an opportunity to make a strong impression once the pads come on in training camp.

The Bears are already set at MIKE and WILL linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, but the SAM role is up for grabs. Sewell, a potential steal in the fifth round, will battle Jack Sanborn for the starting SAM spot. Sanborn is currently the starter, but Sewell had the benefit of working with the first-team defense while Sanborn rehabbed during the offseason program. We’ll see if Sewell can unseat Sanborn this summer.

Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson was one of the surprise standouts of the offseason program, as he’s climbed the depth chart in a short time. Stevenson will compete with Kindle Vildor and Jaylon Jones this summer for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson, but it certainly sounds like he’s a favorite to win the job. Once the pads come on and he can show off his physical play, he’s expected to solidify himself as a Day 1 starter.

Safety: Eddie Jackson

Jackson is coming off a Lisfranc injury last season that sidelined him for a good portion of the offseason program. But Jackson did return for minicamp, and he’s expected to be full go for training camp. Jackson was in the middle of his best season since 2019 before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury last November. The hope is Jackson will return to form alongside Jaquan Brisker and be that cornerstone in the secondary.

