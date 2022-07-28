Bears training camp observations: Offense struggles to execute on Day 2

What we learned as offense struggled on Day 2 of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – You didn't have to watch practice long Thursday at Halas Hall to see several Bears offensive players drop and give the staff some accountability push-ups. It was a common sight on a day when the offense struggled to find its rhythm as it worked to knock off the rust after a few weeks away.

"We're just getting started right?" Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday after practice wrapped up. "We're just getting back at this thing. For me, it's the lack of execution that I'm focused on right now. That's what pisses me off more than anything right now is getting that stuff taken care of and getting that out of there and guys knowing what the heck to do so that we can talk about stuff like that as you get going."

Getsy was upset with several false starts committed by the Bears' offensive line during situational drills throughout practice. Whether in seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills, the offense sputtered for much of the day.

Safety Eddie Jackson highlighted a day won by the defense when he intercepted a pass off N'Keal Harry's hands and took it back for what could be considered a training camp touchdown.



"It feels good, man. Break that cycle. Get it going," Jackson said of his interception after practice.



Jackson wasn't the only member of the secondary to get his hands on an interception. Lamar Jackson made an impressive diving interception on an off-the-mark throw by Trevor Siemian intended for Velus Jones Jr. Jackson also notched a pass breakup in individual drills as part of a stellar day at camp.



While the defense won practice, the offense wasn't without its high-water points.



Darnell Mooney went up and got a deep pass over the middle from Fields toward the end of practice. After hauling in the pass, Mooney juked rookie Elijah Hicks and took it the distance for an 80-yard training camp score.



Fields also found tight end Cole Kmet down the seam for a big gain on a back-shoulder throw. That hook-up is the product of the countless hours the tight end and quarterback put in this offseason to build a dangerous connection.



"That's a throw we've been working on a lot this offseason, so it was pretty cool to execute that today down the field," Kmet said. "Knew exactly where he was going to throw that and with the leverage I had on the guy, that was really cool to see. We'll definitely build on that."



The Fields-Kmet connection was an encouraging moment for an offense that, if we're all being honest, remains a work in progress.

"We still have a long way to go," Getsy said.

"I think we've still got a long way to go if I'm being honest," Kmet later echoed.

Here are more notes from Day 2 of training camp.

-- Teven Jenkins and Thomas Graham Jr. were not present at practice.

-- The Bears' already uncertain offensive line situation might have gotten even bleaker Thursday as center Lucas Patrick was injured and left on a cart midway through practice. With Patrick out, rookie Doug Kramer took the first-team center snaps during the team period while Sam Mustipher worked only at right guard. However, during individual drills, Mustipher rotated in at first-team center and Michael Schofield saw action with the ones at right guard.

The Bears gave no update on Patrick's injury. It's Eberflus' policy not to discuss injuries.

-- In other offensive line news, Riley Reiff started getting first-team snaps at left tackle as his ramp-up continues. In addition, rookie Ja'Tyre Carter got some work at first-team right guard during the team drills.

-- Jaylon Johnson was dialed in Thursday. The budding star corner blanketed Equanimeous St. Brown and Darnell Mooney during individual drills and notched one pass break up.

-- Kyler Gordon continued to get work at the nickel Wednesday, a development that pleased the second-round pick.

"It's been fun, honestly. I was excited," Gordon said. "When they told me, honestly, I had the biggest smile on my face because I love nickel and I love what I can do there, so it's just been really fun."

"You just get to be more like the run game, just a different job," Gordon continued about his love of playing nickel. "I feel like me at nickel, I'm just a twitchy dude so I just like to react a bunch. I just enjoy it and be able to be in the run fit, too. Just a lot of different things I can do there and to really show all of my abilities. I enjoy nickel."

When Gordon has worked in the slot, Kindle Vildor and Johnson have worked on the outside.

