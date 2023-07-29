Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields strikes in two-minute drill on Day 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After Friday's walkthrough-esque day, any change in the tempo at Bears training camp would have been a welcome sight on Saturday at Halas Hall.

While the Bears still did a lot of installation work, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense excited the fans in attendance with some solid moments in the red zone and a sterling two-minute drill to finish the day.

The Bears' first-string offense started the drill at their own 30-yard line. They had 1:10 remaining and one timeout in their back pocket.

Fields started the drill with a quick pass to the left to Equanimeous St. Brown before scrambling for a first down on the next play before getting out of bounds with 44.6 seconds left.

On the next play, Fields dropped back and threw a strike to DJ Moore over the middle of the field for a chunk gain into opposing territory. The Bears used their timeout after the Moore catch to preserve the remaining 38.6 seconds.

The Bears were comfortable settling for a field goal in this end-of-half two-minute drill. But already at the doorstep of the red zone, Fields and Co. had the time and rhythm to go for six. Fields threw a dot to tight end Cole Kmet on the next play. Kmet faked like he was running a hook, froze the safety, and went vertical, where Fields hit him down inside the 5-yard line.

Fields quickly got everyone to the line and fired a strike to St. Brown for six.

"It was good," head coach Matt Eberflus said of the two-minute drill execution. "End of half today. So it was 1:10 and one timeout. We had a timeout in our back pocket and did a nice job of utilizing that, getting ourselves in position with a couple of good chunk plays, which is what you need in two minute to get into scoring position. We’re searching touchdown there, but we’ll take a field goal in that situation, and we got a touchdown. So it was good."

Things didn't go so smoothly for the second-string offense as backup quarterback P.J. Walker threw behind Velus Jones Jr. and was picked off by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who sprinted back for a touchdown.

Here are more notes from Day 4 of training camp:

-- The Bears' offense also did some good things in their red-zone periods.

On one play, Fields rolled out to his right, used a pump fake to hold the defense and sprinted to the pylon for a touchdown. A few plays later, Fields rolled right again and threw a dot to tight end Robert Tonyan in the front of the end zone for a score.

Fields ended the red-zone period with a jump ball for Darnell Mooney in the corner of the end zone, but Jaylon Johnson was in coverage and forced the incompletion.

-- Fields and Co. had mixed results in the 7-on-7 period.

First, the bad.

On one rep, receivers struggled to get open, and Fields rolled to the right before trying to force the ball to tight end Cole Kmet in the front of the end zone, where safety Adrian Colbert picked him off.

But Fields bounced back to finish the drill with back-to-back touchdown passes.

The first came when cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Terell Smith had a miscommunication and left Tonyan wide open on the right side for an easy touchdown. On the next play, Fields threw a laser to Moore at the pylon that was just out of the reach of a diving Gordon.

The second-year nickel back tipped his cap on the tight-window throw but believes he should have made the play.

"I think I hesitated a little bit," Gordon said. "I was like, ‘Is he going to throw it,’ and I think if I would have just shot it like my instincts I would’ve had a pick for sure, that would have been nice. But it was a good throw, good catch."

-- Moore had a nice catch over Johnson for a touchdown in red zone work. Kmet followed with a toe-tap catch for six in the back of the end zone.

-- Greg Stroman picked off Walker in 7-on-7 on a pass intended for rookie Tyler Scott.

-- In padless OL vs. DL work, Darnell Wright got the better of Rasheem Green, while Teven Jenkins bested Gervon Dexter. Braxton Jones and DeMarcus Walker split their reps against each other.

-- Safety Eddie Jackson had a planned veteran rest day on Saturday. Elijah Hicks took the first-team free safety reps.

-- Rookie Terell Smith continued to get work with the first-team defense opposite Jaylon Johnson, splitting reps with rookie Tyrique Stevenson.

-- The Bears worked Lucas Patrick and Ja'Tyre Carter in at right guard with the first-team offense Saturday. Starting right guard Nate Davis is fully healthy, but Eberflus said he wanted to get others some work with the ones in case of an injury.

-- The Bears will be off Sunday before returning to practice Monday.