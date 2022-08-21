Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney strike deep

What we learned as Fields, Mooney strike for deep TD on Day 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Sunday’s closed training camp practice at Halas Hall saw the offense and defense make splash plays.

Let’s start with the defense.

One day after Khyiris Tonga picked off Justin Fields and ran it back 80 yards for a touchdown, another defensive lineman got his hands on the ball to force a turnover.

With the Bears facing a second-and-9 at the opponent’s 35-yard line, Fields dropped back and zipped a pass toward the middle of the field. But nose tackle Angelo Blackson deflected the pass, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow intercepted the fluttering ball before it touched the turf.

“Yeah, it gives credibility to the HITS principle that there’s a reason why we turn and hustle and run to the football,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said of the impact of the Tonga and Morrow picks. “So, when guys legs are a little bit dead, and they go, ‘Coach, give me a little bit of a break today. This is why I’m not running because I’m a little tired.’ I go, ‘Look, see this right here? That’s a game-changing play. That goes from maybe a field goal or possibly a touchdown to we intercept the ball, and you look over there and the other group, they’re deflated.’

“That’s a big deal. So, there’s no other stat that correlates, I think, on defense to wins than the turnover margin. So, when we turn the ball over, you know our adage is takeaways equal victory. So, you know, that was a great step into the HITS principle, why we run, why we turn the ball over. Big deal.”

Morrow’s pick was the defense’s big win, but the play of the day came from the offense.

After opening a “move the ball” drill with a 2-yard run by David Montgomery, Fields connected with Equanimeous St. Brown for a gain of 20 to the opponent’s 48-yard line. A 1-yard run followed by a 3-yard loss on a low snap set the offense up with a third-and-13 at their own 49-yard line.

That’s when lightning struck.

Fields dropped back and drifted left before launching a ball deep down the left side for Darnell Mooney, who was running open on a deep post. The ball barely beat a hard-closing Eddie Jackson to Mooney’s hands, and the receiver strolled into the end zone for a 51-yard score.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s practice at Halas Hall:

-- The Bears’ first-team offense also got the job done in a red-zone drill when Fields connected with St. Brown on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. St. Brown beat Kyler Gordon on the play.

-- Roquan Smith’s ramp-up continued with another day of individual drills. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said he’d like to see Smith play Saturday in the Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, but that will be a group decision between himself, coach Matt Eberflus, and general manager Ryan Poles.

“I think we all would, but you know what? I’ll talk with Flus. I’ll talk with Poles and see,” Williams said. “I think that will be a collective effort. I know Roquan will have a say so in that but that will be a collective effort, what we think is best for Roquan, the defense, the team and we’ll make a decision. That’s the neat part. It’s a collective decision. It’s not on one person’s shoulders."

-- After appearing to suffer an injury Saturday, running back Khalil Herbert was back at practice Sunday. He went through individual drills but didn’t participate in the team portion.

-- Jaquan Brisker, Byron Pringle, N’Keal Harry, Trestan Ebner, Tavon Young, Thomas Graham, Jaylon Jones, Lucas Patrick, Tajae Sharpe, and Caleb Johnson didn’t practice.

-- Velus Jones Jr. was seen getting stretched out after one-on-one work. He didn't participate in the team portion of practice.

-- Teven Jenkins (RG) and Larry Borom (RT) once again took the first-team reps while Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield were with the second team.

-- Running back David Montgomery has been impressed with how Jenkins has handled the transition to guard.

“Teven, I love Tev. He’s nasty. He’s got controlled chaos,” Montgomery said. “You can kind of see it when he’s playing, so it’s definitely a really good thing to see, especially from the guys up front that are going to help you run the ball, so I’m super excited for Tev too, to kind of prove everybody wrong.”

-- The Bears continue to move Gordon around. When the Bears were in their base defense, Gordon manned the outside corner position opposite Jaylon Johnson, but he kicked inside to the slot when the Bears went to nickel.

-- The Bears placed wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve Sunday and signed fullback Jake Bargas in a corresponding move.

-- The Bears are off Monday before returning to practice Tuesday.

