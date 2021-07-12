Bears training camp: Matt Nagy not concerned about Eddie Goldman

Nagy not concerned about Goldman's status for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With training camp around the corner, every team in the NFL has a list of concerns they’d like to address before the lights turn on for Week 1. For Bears fans, that list of concerns is headed by Eddie Goldman’s continued absence from practices at Halas Hall.

From the outset of the offseason, members of the organization from Ryan Pace to Sean Desai have maintained their confidence that Goldman will be with the team, even as his absence has extended through mandatory minicamp. On the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, Matt Nagy echoed that confidence yet again, but he also didn’t minimize the importance of Goldman missing out on minicamp last month.

“Missing the mandatory minicamp is a big deal,” Nagy said. “But I have a lot of respect for Eddie Goldman. I think he's a hell of a player. He's a really special person, and I really don't have concerns of him not showing up to [training] camp. I really believe that he'll be there. If he's not, we got to continue to move forward and we'll have a plan in place to make sure that we help get him here.”

The deadline for players to opt out of the 2021 passed earlier this month and there were no reports of any players deciding not to player this year, so that’s at least one sign that Goldman will be back this season.

During minicamp Danny Trevathan did mention that Goldman is a hard guy to pin down, at least on the phone, so that may explain why it’s been hard for the Bears to provide more concrete information about Goldman’s pending return to the team. But Trevathan also reiterated his confidence that he’ll be there as a defensive teammate.

“I know he’s gonna be here,” Trevathan said last month. “He’s been working his tail off. He looks totally different. I’ve been communicating with him as much as possible — he’s a tough guy to get in contact with — but he loves us. He loves the Bears organization. He loves the defense. So he’s gonna come here ready to work.”

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!