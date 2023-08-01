Bears training camp: DeMarcus Walker, Jack Sanborn exit practice with apparent injuries

The Chicago Bears conducted their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, where the energy and intensity was evident from those in attendance.

While the Bears have been relatively healthy since camp started last week, there were apparent injuries to a couple of notable starters: defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Chicago was also without right guard Nate Davis, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and fullback Khari Blasingame, who sat out of Tuesday’s practice. Tight end Chase Allen also remained sidelined.

Eberflus explained they won’t share information about the status of injured players. But he did say those missing players are dealing with things and working with the medical staff to get back on the practice field. Eberflus noted he’ll provide an update if there’s a “long term” concern with thsoe injuries.

Eberflus declined to speak on the injuries that right guard Nate Davis and running back Roschon Johnson are dealing with. Both players sat out Tuesday’s practice.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire