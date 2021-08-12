Bears training camp: 1 player currently on the roster bubble at each position

The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, where there were some surprises, and it gave us a look at how the 53-man roster could ultimately shake out.

There are a handful of players who are on the roster bubble, as indicated by the depth chart and how training camp has unfolded over the first couple of weeks.

Heading into the Bears’ first preseason game, here’s a look at one player who’s on the roster bubble at each position.

QB Nick Foles

The Bears don't have any quarterbacks on the roster bubble, but there's no denying Nick Foles is on the trade block at this point. If Chicago can't find a trade partner -- and we still have three preseason games to be played -- Foles will make the roster simply because the Bears can't afford to cut him.

RB Artavis Pierce

The Bears have the most depth at running back that they've had in awhile, which unfortunately means some will be left without a roster spot. With David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert all shoe-ins to make the roster, that could leave one spot between Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce. Nall gets the nod right now given his special teams value. Although the status of Cohen is certainly something to monitor, as he doesn't appear close to returning.

WR Javon Wims

One of the biggest surprises from the first unofficial depth chart was Javon Wims occupying that seventh spot at wide receiver behind Riley Ridley and Chris Lacy. Wims has been put on notice by the performances of some under-the-radar receivers, including Rodney Adams and Jon'Vea Johnson, which makes the preseason important for every receiver not named Allen Robinson or Darnell Mooney.

TE Jesper Horsted

The arrival of Jesse James has shaken things up in the tight end room, as James is expected to occupy the third spot behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham. If the Bears decide to carry four tight ends, it'll be J.P. Holtz who gets the nod, given his versatility at fullback and special teams value. Unfortunately for Jesper Horsted.

OL Arlington Hambright

While Arlington Hambright saw some regular-season action as a rookie, he's right on the edge of making the 53-man roster. Although with a rash of injuries, you wonder if the Bears might decide to carry an extra offensive linemen. If not, a couple, including Hambright, will likely be stashed on the practice squad.

DL Mike Pennel

The first unofficial depth chart gave us a look at how the defensive line currently stacks up. Right now, rookie Khyiris Tonga is listed as the starter while Eddie Goldman is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with eight-year veteran Mike Pennel behind Tonga. Given Bilal Nichols' experience at nose tackle, the Bears will likely only carry two -- where Goldman is a guarantee and Tonga appears poised to back him up.

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

While Joel Iyiegbuniwe currently occupies that fourth inside linebacker spot, he's been put on notice with the arrival of Alec Ogletree, who has put together some impressive practices in his brief stint with the Bears. The preseason will be important for both Iyiegbuniwe and Ogletree, and special teams is also going to play a key role.

OLB James Vaughters

Even at this point of training camp, it seems like the Bears have a good idea of what their outside linebackers room will look like behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. With the addition of Jeremiah Attaochu and the emergence of second-year pro Trevis Gipson, Vaughters is the odd man out at edge rusher, assuming the Bears carry just four.

CB Artie Burns

There's a ton of competition at the cornerback position, which will find a couple of players on the outside looking in for a roster spot. Depending on how many cornerbacks the Bears choose to carry -- be it five or six -- Artie Burns is in danger of being one of those guys who just miss the cut. Burns is going to need a strong preseason to prove he deserves a roster spot.

S Jordan Lucas

When the first unofficial depth chart was released, it was a bit of a surprise to find Jordan Lucas so far down below third stringers Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor. These preseason games and next few weeks of practices are going to be important for Lucas' potential to earn one of those coveted roster spots at safety.

K Brian Johnson

There's no question Cairo Santos will be the Bears' kicker this season. For Brian Johnson, a strong preseason could help him earn a roster spot elsewhere or perhaps a spot on Chicago's practice squad, especially with COVID-19 uncertainty. [listicle id=477168]

