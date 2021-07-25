The Bears are trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, where things are going to look a little different at wide receiver.

The Bears are trading former second-round wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The trade doesn’t come as a surprise after Miller was reportedly being shopped this offseason following a disappointing 2020 season.

The Bears traded up in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft to select Miller, and he had an impressive rookie season with six touchdowns. But since then, Miller’s performance has been inconsistent. He’s shown flashes of his potential, but he’s never been able to put it altogether.

Last season, Miller was supplanted by rookie wideout Darnell Mooney, who established himself as the clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Allen Robinson in Week 2. Miller had a so-so season, where he had 49 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears added three new wideouts this offseason in veterans Marquise Goodwin and Daniele Byrd, as well as rookie Dazz Newsome.

