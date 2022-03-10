Bears are trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles is starting his tenure with one massive trade of a star defensive player.

According to numerous NFL insiders, the Bears are trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rapoport notes the compensation for Mack is a second round pick and a sixth-round pick, both in 2023.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace traded two first-round picks, among others, to the Las Vegas Raiders for Mack back in 2018, and he’s been a pillar of Chicago’s defense ever since.

But following Mack’s dominant 2018 campaign, he’s failed to live up to that performance in the three years that followed. He’s failed to eclipse 10 sacks on the season while Robert Quinn set a new single-season franchise sack record with 18.5 last year.

The compensation

The #Chargers are sending a 2nd rounder and a 6th rounder in 2023 for Mack. Massive. https://t.co/YErXO5Bxhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Poles said that he’d be “open minded” about acquiring more draft capital. A massive trade dealing Mack to the Chargers certainly resulted in that.

The Bears had just five draft selections heading into the 2022 NFL draft, including no first rounders. Now, they own two second round selections, including their own at 39th overall and the Chargers’ 48th overall.