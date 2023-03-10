Bears are trading the No. 1 pick to Panthers for massive haul

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple NFL insiders.

The Bears are landing a massive haul from the Panthers, including multiple first-round picks and a big-name wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are getting Nos. 9 and 61 in 2023, as well as a first rounder in 2024 and a second rounder in 2025. They also acquire wide receiver DJ Moore.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles indicated that a trade could be coming before free agency, and now we know why. Chicago acquires a top tier wide receiver in Moore for quarterback Justin Fields.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

More to come.

