Bears trading No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft to Panthers

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: 🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers, per multiple reports.

The Panthers are sending a massive haul to the Bears in return for this year’s top pick, including a pair of first-round picks, two second-round picks, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This move allows Carolina to have their pick of this year’s top quarterback prospects, while the Bears load up on additional resources to build around quarterback Justin Fields, including a new No. 1 receiver in Moore.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire