Bears trading No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft to Panthers

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers, per multiple reports.

The Panthers are sending a massive haul to the Bears in return for this year’s top pick, including a pair of first-round picks, two second-round picks, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This move allows Carolina to have their pick of this year’s top quarterback prospects, while the Bears load up on additional resources to build around quarterback Justin Fields, including a new No. 1 receiver in Moore.

