How the Bears trading for Chase Claypool impacts the salary cap in 2023

The Chicago Bears made a splash trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. It will be the Bears’ original second-round pick, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.

Still, general manager Ryan Poles is prioritizing quarterback Justin Fields in making the move for Claypool. Chicago has one of the worst receiving corps in the league, and Claypool provides an immediate upgrade as a big-bodied, vertical threat.

Claypool is in his third season and has one more year on his rookie deal. So what impact does Claypool’s addition have on the salary cap?

According to Spotrac, Claypool has a two-year, $2.18 million non-guaranteed contract as he comes to Chicago. Claypool’s remaining cap hit for 2022 is $673,061.

As for 2023, Claypool is slated to have a $1.51 million cap hit next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Bears are slated to have $120 million in salary cap space in 2023, which gives Poles plenty of money to work with as he rebuilds this roster. With the addition of Claypool, Poles has already addressed one of the biggest needs.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire