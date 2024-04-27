The Bears traded to get back their own, previously traded draft pick

Day 3 of the NFL draft is always chock full of trades. More than half the picks in the fourth through seventh rounds every year wind up being traded at some point during the path to the end of the draft.

Sometimes, those trades can look a little funny. That’s the case with the 144th pick of the 2024 NFL draft. It’s a pick the Chicago Bears traded…and then traded once again to reacquire.

Back in March, the Bears sent the No. 144 pick to the Buffalo Bills for center Ryan Bates. On Saturday in Detroit, the Bears and Bills made another trade that sent the pick back to Chicago. The Bears sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to Buffalo to reacquire that fifth-round pick.

With the 144th pick that they traded away and then traded for, the Beas selected Kansas EDGE Austin Booker.

