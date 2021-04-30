Bears trade up with Giants to select Ohio State QB Justin Fields at No. 11

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Clemson during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Fields is foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, in an announcement posted on social media, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Fields, expected to be a first-round draft choice, went 20-2 as a two-year starter for the Buckeyes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Chicago Bears traded up with the New York Giants to select Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday.

The Bears reportedly gave up a package of picks to select their quarterback of the future.

The #Bears gave the #Giants first this year, fifth this year, first next year and fourth next year, sources tell @TheAthletic



Wow — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 30, 2021

The Ohio State junior was the fourth quarterback off the board Thursday, following Trevor Lawrence (No. 1, Jaguars), Zach Wilson, (No. 2, Jets) and Trey Lance, (No. 3, 49ers).

In two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia, Fields completed 68.4% of his passes for 244.2 yards per game while throwing 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 867 yards on four yards per carry.

Fields led the Buckeyes to an appearance in the national championship game last season, a 52-24 loss to Alabama. His performance in a showdown against Lawrence and Clemson in the national semifinal was one of the highlights of the college football season. Fields led Ohio State to a 49-28 victory while throwing for 385 yards with six touchdowns and an interception. He was named Offensive Player of the Year during both of his seasons at Ohio State.

