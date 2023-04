The Chicago Bears have traded the first pick of the fourth round — No. 103 — in the 2023 NFL draft to the New Orleans Saints.

Chicago is sending the 103rd pick to New Orleans in exchange for Nos. 115 (fourth round) and 165 (fifth round), according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Bears trade 103 to New Orleans for 115 and 165 https://t.co/aLbpqEJqw1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire