Bears are in trade talks with multiple teams regarding WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears are ready to move on from one of their young offensive players and a deal could be coming down the pike.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has been in trade talks with multiple teams surrounding wide receiver Anthony Miller.

A possible trade involving Miller was first mentioned back in the middle of March and now talks appear to have intensified over the last few weeks.

Following an up-and-down sophomore campaign in 2019, Miller was supplanted by rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney in 2020. He finished the year with 485 yards and two touchdowns, but his most memorable moment of the year came during the team’s playoff game when he was ejected for punching New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

A storyline to watch: The #Bears have been discussing a trade involving WR Anthony Miller with a number of teams, sources. The former 2nd round pick could be on the move. Stay tuned… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

The Bears traded up in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft to select Miller out of the University of Memphis and he burst on the scene during his rookie year. Miller caught 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns, looking ready to become the clear-cut starter opposite wide receiver Allen Robinson. Unfortunately, those plans haven’t panned out.

Miller has one year left on his rookie contract and is set to earn a salary of $1.2 million.

