Bears trade safety Deiondre' Hall to Eagles

<p>In a day dominated by Khalil Mack trade news, the Bears made a smaller transaction in trading safety Deiondre' Hall to the Eagles.</p>

Hours after reportedly acquiring All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack from the Raiders, the Bears have reportedly made another (albeit smaller) trade. According to multiple reports, the Bears are sending safety Deiondre Hall to the Eagles for a conditional draft pick.

The Bears drafted Hall, 24, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in just eight NFL games (all in 2016), recording nine tackles and an interception. He spent most of the 2017 season on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Hall's future with the Bears was already in question, as the NFL suspended him one game for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Rather than lose him for nothing, the trade allows the Bears to get something in return for him.

 

