Bears trade rumors: Nick Foles on block after Trevor Siemian deal

Report: Bears looking to trade Nick Foles

Ryan Poles already made a huge splash trade in his short tenure as Bears GM, when he sent Khalil Mack to the Chargers in exchange for a couple of draft picks earlier this month. Judging from recent news and reports, he may not be done making deals, either.

Late Thursday night, Trevor Siemian’s agent revealed that the former New Orleans Saints and Northwestern Wildcats quarterback had agreed to a deal with the Bears, giving the team four quarterbacks on the roster. When looking at the room, which now includes Justin Fields, Nick Foles, Ryan Willis and Siemian, one of those players is probably going to be gone by the time Week 1 rolls around. Fields obviously isn’t going anywhere, so that leaves Foles as the one player who may have value on the trade market.

The #Bears have explored trades for Nick Foles. With the addition of Siemian, expect that to continue, as the writing is on the wall for Foles, who has $1m of his base salary guaranteed in addition to the $4m roster bonus Chicago just paid him this month. https://t.co/IFVJ90HjR1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2022

At this point in his career, any prospective trade partner may prefer to simply draft a young quarterback with a sixth-, or seventh-round pick, rather than sending that pick to Chicago for Foles. His mobility is limited, and without top-notch protection he struggles buying time to make plays.

However, Foles has something that no enticing rookie can boast: experience. He’s played 10 years in the league, and at this point could probably learn any offense quickly. Foles also earned praise from both Fields and the Bears’ coaching staff as an excellent mentor for Fields last season, so he could help bring along another young QB. Foles is still a former Super Bowl MVP, too.

Whether or not a deal for Foles does materialize, it’s clear Poles isn’t done trying to find trade opportunities.

