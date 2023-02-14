Bears trade rumors boosted by Colts' Jim Irsay comments

Colts owner gives clues he wants to trade up for QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Colts are entering the 2023 NFL Draft with all their cards on the table. If not, they’re running one of the craziest smokescreens in recent memory. During the introductory press conference for new head coach Shane Steichen, Colts owner Jim Irsay all but confirmed to reporters that his team would be all-in on drafting a quarterback.

Of course this is big for the Bears, who control the No. 1 pick and are widely believed to be interested in trading it away. It also goes along with what Colts GM Chris Ballard said in January about the team’s need to find a franchise quarterback after striking out with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Asked if there is a QB at the top of the draft they want, would he give up heaven and earth to trade up and get him?



Ballard: "Yes. Iâ€™d do whatever it takes." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 10, 2023

The Texans are also believed to be interested in drafting a quarterback in the first round. Could the threat of not only missing out on their guy, but losing him to a division rival create a bidding war for the Bears’ No. 1 pick? Or are the Colts just playing 4-D chess and making these public comments to drive up the price on the top pick for the Texans?

Of course it’s too early to tell how any of this will play out, but we’ll certainly have plenty of draft drama for the next couple of months. The NFL draft begins on Apr. 27.

