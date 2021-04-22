Will Bears trade up in Round 1 for a QB? Sifting through pre-draft smoke to determine what's real — and what’s an illusion.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — Two months ago, the Chicago Bears were rumored to be in the mix for Carson Wentz.

The buzz around the NFL, for a weekend anyway, was that they were the leading candidate to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal. It turned out the Bears never were a serious suitor for Wentz, who eventually was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts.

Brace yourself. Until the start of the draft on April 29, the Bears will be linked with every team in the top 10 that might be considering trading down — and probably even teams not considering trading out, starting with the Atlanta Falcons, who have been reported to have taken calls about the No. 4 pick.

That is what happens when you’re desperate for a quarterback and the only move you’ve made is signing 33-year-old Andy Dalton to a one-year contract. Just as the Eagles seemingly used the Bears in negotiating efforts to maximize their return for Wentz, teams are going to throw them out there when talking about trading picks in the top 10 to drive up the price.

If the Bears aren’t in panic mode regarding quarterbacks room, they probably should be. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are under pressure to win this season, and the addition of Dalton might provide them with more confidence than it has the fan base, but they know without a legitimate prospect they hardly have constructed a makeover plan in the wake of the Mitch Trubisky era.

Every team is shielding its intentions. The San Francisco 49ers likely know which quarterback they’re targeting at No. 3, but whose name will be called after Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson is taken second by the New York Jets remains unknown. Sifting through the smoke and determining the facts and teams’ intentions are always risky, and there’s even more unknown in an unprecedented draft coming off a COVID-19-effected scouting process and college season.

It’s almost unthinkable that Pace and Nagy’s plan for an offensive reboot and quarterback do-over ends with the addition of Dalton, who puts the Bears in a year-to-year proposition at the position. So the Bears need to find a quarterback who gives them promise, a challenging task with them picking at No. 20 in Round 1.

Questions begin with when Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will come off the board. Some believe five quarterbacks could be selected in the top nine or 10 picks. Others believe one will slide out of the top 10, which would make a potential trade-up scenario less costly. Are the Bears zeroed on one or two of the three quarterbacks or good with all three? Would they be content with a quarterback in the next tier of options that likely includes Stanford’s Davis Mills, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Florida’s Kyle Trask?

Who could be a trade partner for a team moving up for a quarterback? Start with the Falcons at No. 4. Sources say to keep an eye on the Detroit Lions at No. 7 and Carolina Panthers at No. 8. The Denver Broncos at No. 9 are another possibility. However, the Lions and Broncos also could be in the market for a passer.

“I think everybody is trying to trade out,” said a front-office source for a team selecting in the top 10. “We’d trade out in a second. Why wouldn’t you? If someone is moving up for a quarterback, let’s go.

“I look at the Bears, and there could be a desperation move by them. They couldn’t get it done in free agency. They’re trying to get it done in the draft. They need to get a guy to develop. They need to pull the ‘give me some more time’ move.”

That is one possibility regarding the Bears’ intentions in Round 1, and multiple sources have said the Bears are believed to be among a group of teams exploring a trade up. But it’s all pre-draft banter, and Pace, who is scheduled to discuss the draft with media Tuesday in a session likely to reveal next to nothing, doesn’t want to tip his hand.

Considering the roster and what Pace and Nagy are trying to accomplish, it’s easy to believe they are fixated on landing a quarterback. If the Bears are intent on drafting one of the top-five quarterbacks, they might have to trade up to No. 7 with the Lions or No. 8 with the Panthers.

Compensation to move from No. 20 to No. 4 would be expensive. The 49ers traded the 12th pick along with 2022 and 2023 first-round picks and an additional third-round pick to move to No. 3 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Bears might have to pay something similar for the fourth pick, especially considering the Falcons would have to move back to 20. A move to No. 7 or No. 8 wouldn’t be quite as pricey, but as one GM said: “Throw the draft trade chart out when you’re talking about moving up for a quarterback. It doesn’t mean (crap) and it’s almost irrelevant if there are multiple teams angling for the pick.”

Some believe Pace will want to protect draft assets as much as possible because the Bears have multiple needs to fill beyond getting a quarterback prospect. They need a wide receiver and surely would like to add a cornerback, offensive tackle, inside linebacker and more. Trading up would mean dipping into future draft capital to make a bold move.

If the Bears can’t move up for a quarterback, don’t want to pay the cost necessary or are smitten with another prospect, they have plenty more to consider. They could look to add a quarterback in Round 2, but since 2015 only four quarterbacks have been drafted in that round because teams believe prospects who have a shot of panning out are pushed up the board. Waiting until No. 52 could be risky to get a QB, which means a trade up in Round 2 could be in order.

A full week for more scuttlebutt remains. Pace will have an easier time explaining why the team believes a big move for a quarterback prospect was needed than confidently backing a quarterback depth chart that has Dalton, Nick Foles and some late-round flier.

Recommended Stories

  • It’s never been this expensive to finance a new coal power plant

    While banks put up trillions of dollars financing new fossil-fuel assets, from mines to power plants, government funds furnished about 50% of the annual investment (pdf) in America’s solar sector as recently as 2004. The cost to finance new fossil-fuel infrastructure, especially coal, is rising, while the cost for new renewables is falling fast, according to a new study by the Sustainable Finance Programme at Oxford University in the UK.

  • Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is going to take the next step

    When Miami held the third overall pick in next week’s draft, there was some speculation that the club could take a quarterback for the second consecutive year within the top five. But when the pair of trades with the 49ers and Eagles set them up at No. 6, the Dolphins clearly indicated they’re riding with [more]

  • Kate Hudson in Red Bikini Celebrates Holistic Nutrition Line

    Kate Hudson is one red, hot mama! The 42-year-old shared took to social media on Wednesday, flaunting her fabulous figure in a red bikini. "Like mother like daughter," she captioned the photo of herself and daughter, Rani, wearing a red swimsuit covered in hearts. It's hard to stop staring at the actress and fitness brand founder's washboard abs, especially considering she has birthed three babies! So what are her health and wellness secrets to looking and feeling great? Read on for 6 of her best tips that she's shared with others, and the bikini photo that proves they work. 1 She Takes Her Own Supplements View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)The photo Kate shared on Wednesday was actually promoting her INBLOOM wellness and nutritional supplement line. Hudson started the line with the belief that beauty starts from the inside out. "Really where it started for me was beauty. Magazines would always ask me, you know, 'What are your favorite beauty products? What do you do to keep your skin looking rested?'" she told InStyle. "My answer was always, 'I know this is boring, but it's an inside out job.'" 2 She Works Out Five Days a Week Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty ImagesFitness is a major part of Hudson's life. "Now that Rani is getting a little bit older and her nap schedule is longer, I've been able to work out at least 30 minutes a day, maybe five times a week," she told InStyle. "I make sure that I don't go a day without doing something for 30 minutes. I've been doing that since April and I've noticed enormous changes in my body." 3 She Switches Up Her Workouts Getty ImagesDavid Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty ImagesVariety is key when it comes to Hudson's workouts. "I do everything. I have to switch it up, I get so bored," she told InStyle. "I've been loving the Obé app, they have 20-minute workouts that are really hard and if you do them with the proper form they're really effective. I love my yoga apps, like Glo, and I use Body by Simone and Tracy Anderson's apps too — there's nothing better than her abs workout. I love my Peloton. I love Pilates — that's always been my number one." 4 She Lives an Active Life with Her Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)Even when she isn't intentionally breaking a sweat, Hudson manages to stay active with her family. Her social media account is filled with fun photos of herself and her children, engaging in super fun activities inside and outside of their house. 5 She Eats Fresh Hudson eats a clean diet, and even grows her own lemons. "Always determined to make that lemonade," she said in one Instagram post, next to a bucket of them. Then she tries an early dinnertime. "Rani eats around 5:30 but then my boys will eat around six so I try to get everybody to do between 5:30 and 6:00," she has said. 6 She Stays Healthy With WW Kate Hudson with WW in NYC on January 10, 2019 in New York City.Hudson signed on as an ambassador for WW after welcoming her daughter, and uses their app to do everything from keep track of what she eats to find new recipes. "My struggle is not in weight loss," she told the Today Show. "Mine is about staying healthy, trying to stay focused and balanced." She also added: "One of the things about this re-imagining of WW is it's not just about weight, it's about wellness," she said. "To me, it's all about support. … Everyone's looking to how do you get motivated, how do you stay motivated?"

  • Why one QB authority ranks Kellen Mond ahead of Justin Fields and Trey Lance

    Chris Simms thinks there's an under-the-radar QB who's better than two guys that Washington fans are super interested in.

  • Czechs to Russia: Let our diplomats back or more of yours go

    The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia should allow its expelled diplomats to return to Moscow, threatening that otherwise more Russian diplomats would be asked to leave Prague. The Czech request could further escalate a diplomatic conflict with Russia over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion. It came after Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country on Sunday, in retaliation for the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.

  • Bank climate pledges in doubt after U.S. giants sit out global agreement

    The absence of major U.S. banks set off alarms among climate advocates.

  • Báez hits slam, Cubs get boost from Mets errors in 16-4 romp

    Javier Báez insisted he was seeing the ball well and had his timing down, though his approach was a little off and the results weren't what he wanted. Báez hit a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of a season-high four errors by the New York Mets in a 16-4 romp on a chilly Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Báez, who struck out four times Tuesday, scored three runs in this one and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning to make it 14-4.

  • Star-Telegram’s 3rd NFL mock draft has Dallas Cowboys not repeating miss on Randy Moss

    Jerry Jones has made no secret about his excitement at the thought of tight end Kyle Pitts joining an already-explosive Cowboys offense.

  • Amazon is Selling a DIY Backyard Guest House That Can Be Built in 8 Hours

    You can turn it into a man cave, a she shed, a studio—whatever your heart desires.

  • Report: Packers high on Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

    The Green Bay Packers are among a handful of teams with significant interest in Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

  • Czechs expel more Russians in dispute over 2014 depot blast

    The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a dispute between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Russia won't be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs currently have at their embassy in Moscow.

  • Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner blasts NHL over COVID-19 vaccine protocols

    Vegas Golden Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner said the NHL told a "blatant lie" about changing its COVID-19 protocols. The league pushed back.

  • Jake Paul Rages Over Pete Davidson's Dissing Of Him In Fight Broadcast

    The YouTuber boxer said the "SNL" comedian won't be invited to be a commentator for the next bout.

  • Today’s best deals: $15 Amazon credit, $197 AirPods Pro, $29 drone, huge kitchen sale, 10 exclusive Prime-only deals, more

    We hope you're sitting down because some of the bargains in Wednesday's daily deals roundup are almost too good to be true. For example, you can buy yourself a $50 Amazon gift card and get a $15 credit FOR FREE if you use the promo code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Anyone who hasn't already bought Amazon gift cards is eligible and if it works, you'll see the following message when you enter the code: "Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping." You're going to spend $50 at Amazon anyway, so why not get an extra $15 for free?! Other top deals in today's roundup include the $1 best-selling Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 instead of $25, the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener for just $29.98 (plus get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo), Apple's top-selling AirPods Pro for $197 instead of $249, super-popular Mpow 059 wireless headphones for under $23, a massive $100 coupon that slashes the Eachines EX5 4K camera drone to just $89.99, a popular Tomzon mini drone for just $28.99 with coupon code DRONEA31, Anker's best-selling portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $21.99, #1 best-selling queen sheets sets for $19.99 each, the Nanch H8 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set under $20 for the first time ever, a $45 discount on a fantastic Fujitsu document scanner, a huge one-day sale on popular kitchen products, best-selling storage container sets starting at $25.27, and more. Then, on top of all that, you'll find 10 awesome exclusive deals at the end of this post that are available only to Amazon Prime members, including Amazon's new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99. Make sure you scroll to the bottom or you'll miss out! Exclusive deals for Prime members only

  • Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, 04/21/2021

  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talks about Kirk Cousins hot mic moment

    Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson addressed the moment he had with Kirk Cousins during the Chicago Bears game.

  • Blackhawks show 'gutsy' effort in wild comeback win over Predators

    The Blackhawks were dead in the water but rallied from three goals down to beat Nashville 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday to keep their postseason hopes alive.

  • Coby White with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Coby White (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/21/2021

  • Philippines: 4 dead, 9 missing from wayward cargo vessel

    Rescuers in the southern Philippines found the bodies of four crew members Wednesday and rescued seven others who jumped off a cargo vessel, which took in water and listed after its anchor broke in rough seas, officials said. The coast guard and maritime police were searching for them off Surigao del Norte province, where the vessel ran aground without its crew, coast guard spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said. The vessel, which had a crew of 20 and was loaded with nickel ore and about 2,000 liters (530 gallons) of diesel fuel, had dropped anchor off Jabonga town in nearby Agusan del Norte.

  • Top-10 worst running back depth charts: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    Matt Harmon looks at the 10 worst running back depth charts in the NFL right now to try and find out which teams might make a big splash at the position in the 2021 NFL draft.