Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens days after trading Robert Quinn I The Rush

It’s Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football

  • The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles

  • The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering

  • The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos

