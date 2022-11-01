Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens days after trading Robert Quinn I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football

The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles

The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering

The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos