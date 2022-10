The Chicago Bears have traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Blockbuster: The #Bears are trading star pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A major move, with the NFL’s best team simply reloading. pic.twitter.com/wDZ6ecWeEz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire