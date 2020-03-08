Should the Bears make a trade for Redskins tackle Trent Williams?

As the NFL inches closer to the start of the new league year on March 18, teams that have placed established veterans on the trade block will begin fielding offers and likely pull the trigger on deals that will involve draft picks in 2020 and beyond.

One veteran who is expected to be moved this offseason is Washington Redskins offensive tackle, Trent Williams.

Williams, who sat out most of the 2019 season because of a dispute with the Redskins over how they handled a growth on his head, made it clear he would never play for Washington again. And while he did report to the team in October 2019, his failed physical (because of discomfort related to that head injury) was essentially the final chapter of his Redskins career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Ron Rivera in place as the Redskins' new head coach, it appears the franchise is willing to finally move on from the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Enter the Chicago Bears, who've been pegged as a team likely to address offensive line in free agency and the 2020 NFL draft. And while the biggest issues the Bears need to fill are at the interior positions (namely, right guard), the opportunity to land one of the best offensive tackles in the game is one that rarely presents itself.

Williams, who turns 32 in July, still has several quality seasons left in the tank but it's unlikely the Redskins will convince a team to part with a first-round pick for his services. It's not that his play isn't worth that kind of asking price, but after being away from football for a full season and with clubs knowing his stance on displeasure with the Redskins organization, all of the leverage belongs to the buyer.

Let's say, for argument's sake, the price drops to a second-round pick for Williams. The Bears, who own the 43rd and 50th picks in the draft, can easily part with one of them to add what would amount to a massive upgrade over Charles Leno, Jr. at left tackle. And it goes without saying that Williams is a far superior player to anyone Ryan Pace could pick from at that point in the draft. Simply put, trading for Williams would be a no-brainer, if it was realistic.

Story continues

The biggest roadblock to the Bears acquiring a player like Williams is his contract. He's entering the final year of a five-year, $68 million deal and is due $14.5 million in 2020, per Spotrac. His cap-hit would be the third-most on the team behind only Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson, and it's more than likely any trade will be conditioned on a new (and lucrative) contract extension being signed.

The Bears have taken steps to free up money under the salary cap this offseason, but it's with the goal to sign several contributors if not starters for the 2020 season. Acquiring a player like Williams will take up most of that free cap space, and while his presence would change the complexion of the offensive line, his price tag may simply be too high.

Should the Bears make a trade for Redskins tackle Trent Williams? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago