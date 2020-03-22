Bears' trade for Nick Foles dubbed most underrated offseason move

The Bears' trade for quarterback Nick Foles may not have been the first choice among Bears fans who were hoping for a big-ticket quarterback acquisition this offseason, but he does represent a clear and obvious upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky. And for a team that already has a championship defense in place, that may be all it needs.

According to a recent CBS Sports ranking of this offseason's underrated roster moves, the Bears' trade for Foles ranked No. 1.

Bears fans can whine all they want about not getting a supreme upgrade on Mitchell Trubisky, but let's not ignore the reality: Foles is already better than Trubisky, and he's got three of the coaches perhaps best equipped to unlock his production: Matt Nagy, a former Andy Reid disciple; Bill Lazor, Foles' QBs coach during a magical 2013 season; and John DeFilippo, Foles' QBs coach during a magical 2017 season. If he gets decent O-line play, he'll take Chicago back to the playoffs alongside Allen Robinson and that defense.

The Bears will begin the offseason workout program with a wide-open quarterback competition, one that Foles should win with ease. Trubisky simply hasn't played with the level of consistency expected from a first-round pick and his regression in 2019 has his arrow pointing down. Add the mystique that surrounds Foles from his miraculous Super Bowl run in 2017 and playoff win at Soldier Field in 2018, and the odds are stacked against Trubisky ever starting another game for the Bears, barring injury.

