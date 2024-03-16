Bears trade Justin Fields to the Steelers: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are trading Justin Fields to the Steelers, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. In exchange for a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick based on playtime, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Fields has been rumored to be traded for most of the offseason. Most believe the Bears will use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to draft USC's Caleb Williams. That will happen now since the Bears have traded Fields.

Initial reports suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for Fields. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields. Russell Wilson was one of those quarterbacks, signing with the Steelers.

It's uncertain at this point if Fields will compete with Wilson for a starting spot in Pittsburgh. According to Tom Pelissero, one source texted him "Russ is the starter."

Is it a competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in Pittsburgh?



One source just texted: “Russ is the starter.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

